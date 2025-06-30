Waaay back in the 2000s, Disney shows came of age. Over the course of this millennium’s first decade, Disney produced an impressive collection of live-action and animated series.

The shows were so funny, insightful, and entertaining, they became part of that era’s cultural vernacular — and helped shape a generation. Even though young folks were these shows’ main audience, adults liked them, too.

Are they as good as you remember? Of course they are! We’ve compressed a decade’s worth of great television into a list of some of the best Disney Shows of the 2000s.

Queue up a bunch of episodes, and relive some 2000s magic.

1. Phineas and Ferb

In this animated series, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb need something to do during summer vacation. To occupy their time, the two come up with activities like building ridiculously oversized and dangerous structures.

The boys’ chief antagonist is Phineas’ meddling older sister, Candace, who longs to tattletale the boys’ harebrained schemes to her mom. A bit similarly, Perry, the boys’ pet platypus, is a secret agent trying to expose the evil doings of mad scientist Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz.

Watch: Phineas and Ferb

2. Wizards of Waverly Place

This live-action sitcom has a way of putting you under its spell. Three wizard siblings, Alex (Selena Gomez), Max (Jake T. Austin), and Justin (David Henrie) undergo training to hone their supernatural powers.

The show generally centers around Alex’s navigation of the twist and turns of adolescence, all while attempting to hide her magical abilities. Alex does, however, sometimes use her powers — usually in a not-so-responsible way.

Watch: Wizards of Waverly Place

3. That’s So Raven

That cute tyke who played Olivia on The Cosby Show is all grown up in That’s So Raven, which aired from 2003 to 2007. In this sitcom, Raven-Simoné is Raven Baxter, a teenage girl with otherworldly abilities. That is, she can see the future — and it usually doesn’t look so good to her.

Rather than let events play out as she sees them, Raven comes up with wild (and at times, even reckless) schemes to change the future.

Watch: That’s So Raven

4. Phil of the Future

A comedic sci-fi series, Phil of the Future is about a teenage boy, Phil Diffy (Raviv Ullman), and his family. The family is from the 2100s, but they time-travel back to the 2000s and get stranded there.

To try to fit in, Phil pretends to be a high school student from the 21st century. But he’s unfamiliar with the ways of his classmates, so he keeps goofing up. Add to that his blow-you-away knowledge of math and science and a collection of techie gadgets that do a bunch of crazy things — like lift heavy objects and people, or launch them into the sky.

As Phil and his family try to hide their identities, they attempt to fix their time machine and return home.

Watch: Phil of the Future *

*Phil of the Future is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

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5. Zeke and Luther

Skateboarding became a veritable craze in the 2000s. Enter Zeke and Luther: a sitcom about two teenage best friends who want to become professional skateboarders.

In between school, talking about girls, and hanging out in a donut shop, Zeke and Luther deftly hone their craft. But when it comes to life in general, these rad dudes often end up spinning their wheels.

Other characters include Zeke’s younger sister, Olivia, who purposely annoys the boys, and Kornelius “Kojo” Jonesworth, a rival skateboarder known to slap his own butt.

Watch: Zeke and Luther

6. Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus plays Miley Stewart in this well-loved 2000s Disney show about a “secret pop star.” On the surface, Miley is a typical teenage girl navigating garden-variety adolescent issues. But the truth is, she leads a double life as the famous pop performer Hannah Montana.

Miley’s real-life father, country star Billy Ray Cyrus, plays her on-screen dad, Robby Ray.

Watch: Hannah Montana *

*Hannah Montana is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

7. Kim Possible

Animated action-adventure comedy Kim Possible remains a standout series in the impressive catalog of 2000s Disney Channel shows.

Teenage girl Kim Possible joins forces with her best friend Ron Stoppable, his pet mole-rat, and a pre-teen computer nerd named Wade. Together, they’re Team Possible, fighting crime around the world — and thwarting the endeavors of Dr. Drakken, an evil mad scientist. All the while, the kids cope with adolescence and its accompanying hangups.

Watch: Kim Possible *

*Kim Possible is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

8. Lilo & Stitch: The Series

This animated TV series began life as a spinoff of the mega-popular Lilo & Stitch * (2002) feature film. That movie introduced the main characters of the Lilo & Stitch franchise: Stitch is a chaotic alien — the product of a genetic experiment — disguised as a dog. And Lilo is the Hawaiian girl who adopts Stitch.

In the TV series, Stitch isn’t the only engineered alien on Earth. As Lilo and Stitch try to capture and find homes for the hundreds of other aliens, they must dodge Captain Gantu, who wants to nab the aliens for his evildoings.

Watch: Lilo & Stitch: The Series *

*Lilo & Stitch and Lilo & Stitch: The Series are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

9. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody

The Suite Life is a live-action sitcom that was a Disney Channel hit. In the series, pre-teen twin brothers Zack and Cody Martin live in a posh suite at the Tipton Hotel in Boston. Their single mom works as a singer in the hotel’s lounge.

As the twins engage in shenanigans and try to reverse whatever mayhem they cause, they interact with London (Brenda Song) the hotel owner’s teenage daughter, Maggie (Ashley Tisdale) the candy counter girl, and their nemesis — Mr. Moseby (Phill Lewis) the hotel manager.

Watch: The Suite Life of Zack & Cody *

*The Suite Life of Zack and Cody is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

10. The Suite Life on Deck

The Martin twins revise their Suite Life, this time onboard the S.S. Tipton, a luxury cruise liner with the same owner as their Tipton Hotel digs. Zack and Cody, along with London Tipton, attend the high school at sea program on the ship, which sails from country to country. The requisite mishaps ensue — with Mr. Moseby, who now manages the ship, keeping watch.

The Suite Life Movie (2011) wraps up the series with a graduation on the ship’s deck.

Watch: The Suite Life on Deck * and The Suite Life Movie *

*The Suite Life on Deck and The Suite Life Movie are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

11. American Dragon: Jake Long

In this animated sitcom set in Manhattan, Jake Long is an ordinary teenager — except that he’s able to turn into a dragon. Jake tries to protect other mythical beings in the city by battling his adversaries, a clan of ninjas called the Huntsmen. Jake’s crush, Rose, is secretly a member of the clan trying to slay the very creatures Jake wants to save. Maybe Jake isn’t such an ordinary teenager.

Watch: American Dragon: Jake Long *

*American Dragon: Jake Long is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

12. Sonny With A Chance

This popular sitcom, bathed in that Disney glow, stars Sonny Munroe (Demi Lovato) who’s a teenage comedian from Wisconsin. She moves to Hollywood, California, where she lands a spot as a cast member on a hit stand-up television show called So Random! Sonny amusingly deals with her fame, friendships with the other comics, and life as a performer. The series also features comedy sketches.

Watch: Sonny With A Chance *

*Sonny With A Chance is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

13. The Emperor’s New School

Aspiring young emperor, Kuzco, is poised to take over the Incan throne. But there’s a catch: Kuzco first has to attend public school, pass his exams, and graduate. If he doesn’t, no throne for him. Knowing this, Kuzco’s advisor, Yzma, tries to sabotage Kuzco’s royal aspirations so she can become emperor herself.

The series is a sequel of the Disney feature film The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) and the direct-to-video movie Kronk’s New Groove (2005).

Watch: The Emperor’s New School *, The Emperor’s New Groove *, and Kronk’s New Groove *

*The Emperor’s New School, The Emperor’s New Groove, and Kronk’s New Groove are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

14. Even Stevens

Meet the Stevens family: Dad, Mom, and three kids who live in Sacramento, California.

Youngest child Louis (Shia LaBeouf) is a pre-teen scamp who stirs up mischief. His impish nature contrasts with his teen sister Ren’s studious overachieving ways. Then, there’s older brother Donnie, an athlete and chick magnet of the highest order.

This sitcom earns its moniker with a boatload of humorous interactions and situations.

Watch: Even Stevens *

*Even Stevens is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

15. Lizzie McGuire

Hilary Duff stars as Lizzie McGuire, a teen caught in the social quagmire of junior high school. As Lizzie wades through adolescence, she confronts issues of friendships, family, rivalry, and crushes — and discovers a fair bit about herself in the process.

Watch: Lizzie McGuire * and The Lizzie McGuire Movie * (2003)

*Lizzie McGuire and Lizzie McGuire Movie are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

16. The Proud Family

This animated sitcom centers around an African-American teenager, Penny Proud, and her family. Sometimes, Penny’s friends cause trouble for her, and her dad, Oscar, embarrasses her. But Penny is smart and affable even as she deals with peer pressure and her younger siblings, fraternal twins BeBe (a boy) and CeCe (a girl).

Fun fact: The Proud Family was the Disney Channel’s first exclusive animated series.

Watch: The Proud Family *

*The Proud Family is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

17. The Replacements

Tween brother and sister Todd and Riley are orphaned. They send away for a mysterious phone that lets them replace anyone, anytime. The first order of business: replacing their erstwhile parents. Enter adoptive parents Dick, who’s a daredevil by trade, and Agent K, a British spy.

Now, the siblings use the phone to exchange people with others who they think will make their lives better. Those actions tend to fail spectacularly. On the plus side, the siblings learn to appreciate what they have — at least until they concoct the next replacement scheme.

Watch: The Replacements *

*The Replacements is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.