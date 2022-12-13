Yuki earns a living as a rental girlfriend. Rina drowns her loneliness in men. Aya constantly receives plastic surgery. Moe lives her way uninfluenced by others. Yua lives in the moment in the nightlife district. Each are riddled with their own complexes, worries and emotions. What lies ahead as they struggle to make their way in the world garners much empathy.more
Yuki earns a living as a rental girlfriend. Rina drowns her lonel...More
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Yuki earns a living as a rental girlfriend. Rina drowns her loneliness in men. Aya constantly receives plastic surgery. Moe lives her way uninfluenced by others. Yua lives in the moment in the nightlife district. Each are riddled with their own complexes, worries and emotions. What lies ahead as they struggle to make their way in the world garners much empathy.
About this Show
Tomorrow, I'll be Someone's Girlfriend (ENG)
Yuki earns a living as a rental girlfriend. Rina drowns her loneliness in men. Aya constantly receives plastic surgery. Moe lives her way uninfluenced by others. Yua lives in the moment in the nightlife district. Each are riddled with their own complexes, worries and emotions. What lies ahead as they struggle to make their way in the world garners much empathy.