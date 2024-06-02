About this Show
Jaguar Journals
“Jaguar Journals” is an exciting new five-part series led by biologist, conservationist and animal tracking expert Lizzie Daly. Lizzie joins forces with Onçafari, an extensive 10-year jaguar research project, on their mission to monitor, study and conserve the world’s most elusive big cat. Combining beautiful natural history, gripping actuality and innovative science, the series tracks five key jaguar characters as they survive and thrive in the Brazilian wetlands. Delving into a decade of data, Lizzie works with passionate scientists who spend their lives getting to know wild jaguars on a first-name basis. Their mission is to document new animal behaviors and understand the complex social structure of the densest jaguar population on the planet.
Starring: Lizzie Daly