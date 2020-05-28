When 19-year-old college student Faith Hedgepeth is found brutally murdered in her off-campus apartment, the evidence leads police to believe that she knew her killer. Six years later Faith's murderer is still at large. Who killed Faith?more
When 19-year-old college student Faith Hedgepeth is found brutall...More
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When 19-year-old college student Faith Hedgepeth is found brutally murdered in her off-campus apartment, the evidence leads police to believe that she knew her killer. Six years later Faith's murderer is still at large. Who killed Faith?
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Who Killed the Co-Ed? : An ID Murder Mystery
When 19-year-old college student Faith Hedgepeth is found brutally murdered in her off-campus apartment, the evidence leads police to believe that she knew her killer. Six years later Faith's murderer is still at large. Who killed Faith?