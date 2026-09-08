2 seasons available (21 episodes)

Thanks Dad with Ego NwodimThanks Dad with Ego Nwodim

Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim is back! And this time, she's sitting down with not just dads, but anyone with a dad...so everyone! Raised by a single mom, Ego Nwodim may have daddy issues, but she suspects you might too. This season, Ego has funny, heartfelt conversations with actors, comedians, musicians and athletes about life and their experiences with their own fathers. Each episode starts with a simple question: 'who do you want to say thanks to?' and ends with a listener asking Ego and the guest for some personal advice. Produced by the Big Money Players Network and iHeartRadio.more

Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim is back! And this time, she's sitting ...More

Talk & Interview
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About this Show

Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim

Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim is back! And this time, she's sitting down with not just dads, but anyone with a dad...so everyone! Raised by a single mom, Ego Nwodim may have daddy issues, but she suspects you might too. This season, Ego has funny, heartfelt conversations with actors, comedians, musicians and athletes about life and their experiences with their own fathers. Each episode starts with a simple question: 'who do you want to say thanks to?' and ends with a listener asking Ego and the guest for some personal advice. Produced by the Big Money Players Network and iHeartRadio.

Talk & Interview
  • hd

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