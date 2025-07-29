1 season available (6 episodes)

The Proof Is Out There: Unexplained EditionThe Proof Is Out There: Unexplained Edition

In this special edition series of The Proof Is Out There, journalist Tony Harris explores some of the most astonishing phenomena ever captured on camera. From UFOs and cryptids to eerie encounters and unexplained forces, Tony and a team of experts analyze the evidence and deliver their verdict.more

In this special edition series of The Proof Is Out There, journal...More

Starring: Tony Harris

TVPGDramaMysteryTV Series2025
  • hd

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About this Show

The Proof Is Out There: Unexplained Edition

In this special edition series of The Proof Is Out There, journalist Tony Harris explores some of the most astonishing phenomena ever captured on camera. From UFOs and cryptids to eerie encounters and unexplained forces, Tony and a team of experts analyze the evidence and deliver their verdict.

Starring: Tony Harris

TVPGDramaMysteryTV Series2025
  • hd

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