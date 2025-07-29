In this special edition series of The Proof Is Out There, journalist Tony Harris explores some of the most astonishing phenomena ever captured on camera. From UFOs and cryptids to eerie encounters and unexplained forces, Tony and a team of experts analyze the evidence and deliver their verdict.more
In this special edition series of The Proof Is Out There, journal...More
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In this special edition series of The Proof Is Out There, journalist Tony Harris explores some of the most astonishing phenomena ever captured on camera. From UFOs and cryptids to eerie encounters and unexplained forces, Tony and a team of experts analyze the evidence and deliver their verdict.
About this Show
The Proof Is Out There: Unexplained Edition
In this special edition series of The Proof Is Out There, journalist Tony Harris explores some of the most astonishing phenomena ever captured on camera. From UFOs and cryptids to eerie encounters and unexplained forces, Tony and a team of experts analyze the evidence and deliver their verdict.