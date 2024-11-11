Traces the evolution of America's fighting men and women over the 250-year history of the nation. From the early settlers and the Revolutionary War against Britain, soldiers have played a key role in the seminal events that have shaped America.more
Traces the evolution of America's fighting men and women over the...More
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Traces the evolution of America's fighting men and women over the 250-year history of the nation. From the early settlers and the Revolutionary War against Britain, soldiers have played a key role in the seminal events that have shaped America.
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The American Soldier
Traces the evolution of America's fighting men and women over the 250-year history of the nation. From the early settlers and the Revolutionary War against Britain, soldiers have played a key role in the seminal events that have shaped America.