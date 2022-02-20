"Abraham Lincoln" tells the true story of America's iconic 16th president. Across three two-hour episodes, the mini-series immerses viewers into the world and story of Abe before Lincoln. A young man looking to make his mark, who grows into a leader.more
"Abraham Lincoln" tells the true story of America's iconic 16th p...More
Starring: Graham SibleyAndré JacobsColin Moss
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"Abraham Lincoln" tells the true story of America's iconic 16th president. Across three two-hour episodes, the mini-series immerses viewers into the world and story of Abe before Lincoln. A young man looking to make his mark, who grows into a leader.
Starring: Graham SibleyAndré JacobsColin MossLuke TylerJenny Stead
About this Show
Abraham Lincoln
"Abraham Lincoln" tells the true story of America's iconic 16th president. Across three two-hour episodes, the mini-series immerses viewers into the world and story of Abe before Lincoln. A young man looking to make his mark, who grows into a leader.
Starring: Graham SibleyAndré JacobsColin MossLuke TylerJenny Stead