About this Show
The Jason Show
“The Jason Show” - a daily entertainment talk show hosted by Twin Cities media personality, Jason Matheson. Every morning Jason presents his humorous commentary on topics of the day to a live studio audience in segments focusing on entertainment news, celebrity social media and gossip, cultural trends in the worlds of food, fitness and fashion, as well as packages shot at a variety of locations around the Twin Cities.
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month