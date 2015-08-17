“The Jason Show” - a daily entertainment talk show hosted by Twin Cities media personality, Jason Matheson. Every morning Jason presents his humorous commentary on topics of the day to a live studio audience in segments focusing on entertainment news, celebrity social media and gossip, cultural trends in the worlds of food, fitness and fashion, as well as packages shot at a variety of locations around the Twin Cities.more
“The Jason Show” - a daily entertainment talk show hosted by Twin...More
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“The Jason Show” - a daily entertainment talk show hosted by Twin Cities media personality, Jason Matheson. Every morning Jason presents his humorous commentary on topics of the day to a live studio audience in segments focusing on entertainment news, celebrity social media and gossip, cultural trends in the worlds of food, fitness and fashion, as well as packages shot at a variety of locations around the Twin Cities.
About this Show
The Jason Show
“The Jason Show” - a daily entertainment talk show hosted by Twin Cities media personality, Jason Matheson. Every morning Jason presents his humorous commentary on topics of the day to a live studio audience in segments focusing on entertainment news, celebrity social media and gossip, cultural trends in the worlds of food, fitness and fashion, as well as packages shot at a variety of locations around the Twin Cities.