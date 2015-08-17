2 seasons available (4 episodes)

The Jason Show

“The Jason Show” - a daily entertainment talk show hosted by Twin Cities media personality, Jason Matheson. Every morning Jason presents his humorous commentary on topics of the day to a live studio audience in segments focusing on entertainment news, celebrity social media and gossip, cultural trends in the worlds of food, fitness and fashion, as well as packages shot at a variety of locations around the Twin Cities.more

“The Jason Show” - a daily entertainment talk show hosted by Twin...More

TVPGEntertainment NewsNewsTV Series2015

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

The Jason Show

“The Jason Show” - a daily entertainment talk show hosted by Twin Cities media personality, Jason Matheson. Every morning Jason presents his humorous commentary on topics of the day to a live studio audience in segments focusing on entertainment news, celebrity social media and gossip, cultural trends in the worlds of food, fitness and fashion, as well as packages shot at a variety of locations around the Twin Cities.

TVPGEntertainment NewsNewsTV Series2015

You May Also Like

Trump: The ReckoningNews • TV Series (2021)
Soul of a Nation Presents: A Conversation With UsherTalk & Interview, Entertainment News • TV Series (2023)
24 Hours: Assault on the CapitolNews • TV Series (2021)
The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later -- A Diane Sawyer SpecialTalk & Interview, Entertainment News • TV Series (2022)
Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKKNews • TV Series (2023)
IMPACT x Nightline: Jonathan Majors SpeaksTalk & Interview, Entertainment News • TV Series (2024)
Robert Redford: The Life & Legacy of an American Icon -- Special Edition of 20/20Entertainment News, News • TV Series (2025)
Burden of Proof: The Case Against DiddyEntertainment News, News • TV Series (2025)
This Week LiveNews • TV Series (2024)
The Year: 2024News • TV Series (2024)
Zombie Wells: The Threat BeneathNews • TV Series (2024)
The Children of GazaNews • TV Series (2025)
The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy -- ABC News SpecialNot Rated • News • TV Series (2025)
The Weekend ViewEntertainment News • TV Series (2025)
The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship -- A Special Edition of 20/20Entertainment News • TV Series (2025)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.