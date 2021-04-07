1 season available (2 episodes)

The Crime of the Century

TVMADocumentaries • TV Series2021

Alex Gibney explores the origins, extent and fallout of America's opioid epidemic in ...more

Alex Gibney explores the origins, extent and fallout of America's...More

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Part One

'Part One.' Purdue Pharma's aggressive promotion of the highly addictive OxyContin lays the groundwork for America's opioid crisis.​
Episode 2

Part Two

'Part Two.' While pharmaceutical companies mass-market the synthetic opioid fentanyl, lawmakers continue to grease the opioid pipeline.

About this Show

The Crime of the Century

Alex Gibney explores the origins, extent and fallout of America's opioid epidemic in this riveting two-part documentary.

TVMADocumentariesTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

You May Also Like

Behind Closed Doors: The Talwars
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
15: A Quinceañera Story
TVPG • Documentaries, Latino • TV Series (2017)
If God Is Willing and Da Creek Don't Rise
Documentaries • TV Series (2010)
The Vow
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
The Jinx: The Life And Deaths of Robert Durst
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
On Tour With Asperger's Are Us
TV14 • Documentaries, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Allen v. Farrow
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
The Weight Of The Nation
TVPG • Documentaries, Health & Wellness • TV Series (2012)
I Love You, Now Die
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
The Last Cruise
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2021)
Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America
Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America
TVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Atlanta's Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Witness: Michael Mann On War Journalists
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2012)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on