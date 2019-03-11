About this Show
Baewatch: Parental Guidance
Self-styled “perfect” couples put their relationships to the test on a romantic getaway in the sun, without realizing that their families are the ones testing them. After two days the family members must come clean and share what they now really think of the couple but not before making them watch back every last embarrassing detail of their holiday romance.
