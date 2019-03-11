Baewatch: Parental Guidance

1 season available (8 episodes)

RealityTV Series2019

Self-styled “perfect” couples put their relationships to the test on a romantic getaw...more

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Kayleigh & Andy

Long-distance lovers Andy and Kayleigh are tested by Kayleigh’s family, who have never met Andy.
Episode 2

Sam & Marlie

Party couple Sam and Marlie are being watched and tested by Marlie’s mom Bev and Aunt Helen.
Episode 3

Al & Jade

Sweethearts Al and Jade are tested by Al’s family: big sister Nadine and formidable mom Gaby.
Episode 4

Pia & Mike

Pia and Mike’s relationship is tested, and Pia’s parents struggle with if they should keep spying.
Episode 5

Mikey & Nathan

Nathan tests his relationship with his boyfriend Mikey as Nathan’s family secretly judges them.
Episode 6

Sean & Jordi

Sean and Jordi are tested on their first holiday together, unaware of Jordi’s family’s spying.
Episode 7

Bobby & Carla

Schoolfriends Bobby and Carla’s escape to a romantic getaway is secretly judged by Bobby’s family.
Episode 8

Dom & Alexi

Dominique and her first boyfriend Alexi are tested by Alexi’s mom Maria and her best friend Tracey.

About this Show

Self-styled “perfect” couples put their relationships to the test on a romantic getaway in the sun, without realizing that their families are the ones testing them. After two days the family members must come clean and share what they now really think of the couple but not before making them watch back every last embarrassing detail of their holiday romance.

