RealityTV Series2019

Narrated by Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), this outrageous and emotional series fol...more

Narrated by Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), this outrageous and ...More

Season1
Episode 1

Dover

The Family Gorgeous head to Dover to give three locals a drag makeover and train them for an unforgettable lip-sync performance.
Episode 2

Ipswich

The Family Gorgeous are heading to the Suffolk town of Ipswich, where they track down three locals needing a touch of fabulous in their lives. The queens will train them to put on a show-stopping drag performance in front of friends and family
Episode 3

Scarborough

The Family Gorgeous are heading to the Yorkshire seaside town of Scarborough, to find three locals in need of some drag-queen therapy. The queens will train them to put on a show-stopping drag performance in front of friends, family and a home crowd.
Episode 4

Caerphilly

The Family Gorgeous venture to the heart of the Welsh valleys and the former mining town of Caerphilly. The Family transform three locals into drag queens and train them to put on a show-stopping drag performance in front of friends and family.
Episode 5

Dudley

The Family Gorgeous are off to Dudley in the West Midlands, home turf for head of the family Cheddar. The queens will recruit three ordinary locals and train them to put on a show-stopping drag performance in front of friends, family and a home crowd.
Episode 6

Preston

The Family Gorgeous are off to Preston in Lancashire, not only the wettest town in England, but one of the unhappiest places in the UK.

About this Show

Narrated by Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), this outrageous and emotional series follows inspiring drag queens Cheddar Gorgeous and Anna Phylactic along with their authentic drag family as they embark on their first ever glamorous national road trip. Their aim: To unleash Britain’s inner drag – and help ordinary Brits go on a voyage of self-discovery as they transform into a bigger, better, drag-enhanced version of themselves. Funny, glamorous and razor sharp drag queens Cheddar Gorgeous, Anna Phylactic and The Family live in Manchester where they host the monthly “Cha Cha Boudoir,” and teach unconfident and uncertain guests how to dress, make up and unleash their inner diva, a journey they’ve made themselves. Drag is about finding your most glamorous route to self-confidence and The Family tours Britain in their bus to work with people with their own stories to tell. Can they convince the unconstructed man, the downtrodden woman, and the anxious teenager to come together and unleash a new side of themselves? Each show sees them work within a community, leading to a huge lip sync performance, in front of family, friends and the locals from the town who witness a transformation they could never have imagined.

