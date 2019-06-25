Drag SOS

Narrated by Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), this outrageous and emotional series follows inspiring drag queens Cheddar Gorgeous and Anna Phylactic along with their authentic drag family as they embark on their first ever glamorous national road trip. Their aim: To unleash Britain’s inner drag – and help ordinary Brits go on a voyage of self-discovery as they transform into a bigger, better, drag-enhanced version of themselves. Funny, glamorous and razor sharp drag queens Cheddar Gorgeous, Anna Phylactic and The Family live in Manchester where they host the monthly “Cha Cha Boudoir,” and teach unconfident and uncertain guests how to dress, make up and unleash their inner diva, a journey they’ve made themselves. Drag is about finding your most glamorous route to self-confidence and The Family tours Britain in their bus to work with people with their own stories to tell. Can they convince the unconstructed man, the downtrodden woman, and the anxious teenager to come together and unleash a new side of themselves? Each show sees them work within a community, leading to a huge lip sync performance, in front of family, friends and the locals from the town who witness a transformation they could never have imagined.