Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, this series centers on the remaining people, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe.more
Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen was...More
Starring: Jennifer ConnellyDaveed DiggsAlison Wright
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Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, this series centers on the remaining people, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe.
Starring: Jennifer ConnellyDaveed DiggsAlison WrightMickey SumnerSusan Park
About this Show
Snowpiercer
Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, this series centers on the remaining people, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe.
Starring: Jennifer ConnellyDaveed DiggsAlison WrightMickey SumnerSusan Park