Through a series of jaw-dropping stories, survivors recount harrowing encounters with massive sharks around the world. Video evidence provides an understanding of how these incredible predators lean on their highly evolved skills to hunt and how we can minimize our risks when we enter their domain.more
Through a series of jaw-dropping stories, survivors recount harro...More
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Through a series of jaw-dropping stories, survivors recount harrowing encounters with massive sharks around the world. Video evidence provides an understanding of how these incredible predators lean on their highly evolved skills to hunt and how we can minimize our risks when we enter their domain.
About this Show
Shark Quest: Hunt for the Apex Predator
Through a series of jaw-dropping stories, survivors recount harrowing encounters with massive sharks around the world. Video evidence provides an understanding of how these incredible predators lean on their highly evolved skills to hunt and how we can minimize our risks when we enter their domain.