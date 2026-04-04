National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory explores the extraordinary lives of bees, which are among the planet’s most important animals. Over three years, special cameras opened a rare window into a single hive, revealing its hidden world. With more than 20,000 bee species pollinating one-third of the world’s food, this series uncovers their astonishing architecture and intelligence, unlocking their secrets.more
National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory explores the extraord...More
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National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory explores the extraordinary lives of bees, which are among the planet’s most important animals. Over three years, special cameras opened a rare window into a single hive, revealing its hidden world. With more than 20,000 bee species pollinating one-third of the world’s food, this series uncovers their astonishing architecture and intelligence, unlocking their secrets.
About this Show
Secrets of the Bees
National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory explores the extraordinary lives of bees, which are among the planet’s most important animals. Over three years, special cameras opened a rare window into a single hive, revealing its hidden world. With more than 20,000 bee species pollinating one-third of the world’s food, this series uncovers their astonishing architecture and intelligence, unlocking their secrets.