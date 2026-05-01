1 season available (1 episode)

Lasting Wishes: A Disney and Make-A-Wish CelebrationLasting Wishes: A Disney and Make-A-Wish Celebration

Celebrate over 45 years of Disney and Make-A-Wish, as we highlight inspiring stories of wishes that have changed lives and continue to make an impact long after they come true.more

Celebrate over 45 years of Disney and Make-A-Wish, as we highligh...More

Local NewsTV Series2026
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Lasting Wishes: A Disney and Make-A-Wish Celebration

Celebrate over 45 years of Disney and Make-A-Wish, as we highlight inspiring stories of wishes that have changed lives and continue to make an impact long after they come true.

Local NewsTV Series2026
  • hd

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