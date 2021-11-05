Welcome to the Land of Play! Diana and Roma take you on a magical animated adventure where imagination rules and anything is possible, in the all new series Love, Diana by pocket.watch! Kid video superstar Diana of Kids Diana Show - AKA the Princess of Play - along with her brother Roma, must protect their cartoon friends from Boris the Bore's attempts to spread gloom. Power of play, take us away!more
Welcome to the Land of Play! Diana and Roma take you on a magical...More
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Welcome to the Land of Play! Diana and Roma take you on a magical animated adventure where imagination rules and anything is possible, in the all new series Love, Diana by pocket.watch! Kid video superstar Diana of Kids Diana Show - AKA the Princess of Play - along with her brother Roma, must protect their cartoon friends from Boris the Bore's attempts to spread gloom. Power of play, take us away!
About this Show
Love, Diana
Welcome to the Land of Play! Diana and Roma take you on a magical animated adventure where imagination rules and anything is possible, in the all new series Love, Diana by pocket.watch! Kid video superstar Diana of Kids Diana Show - AKA the Princess of Play - along with her brother Roma, must protect their cartoon friends from Boris the Bore's attempts to spread gloom. Power of play, take us away!