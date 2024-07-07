“Ibiza Narcos” tells the story of how a tiny, Mediterranean island transformed into the world’s party capital, fueled by a lucrative and dangerous drug trade which drew as many criminals to its shores as it did party animals. Fusing documentary and drama, the series charts the rise and fall of the opportunistic traffickers and dealers who brought LSD, hash, ecstasy and cocaine to Ibiza from the 1970s to the 2000s. It follows the police’s attempts to stem the tide of narcotics smuggled onto the island’s shores and reveals how, for some, the nonstop party got out of hand.more
“Ibiza Narcos” tells the story of how a tiny, Mediterranean islan...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $11.99/month.
Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.
“Ibiza Narcos” tells the story of how a tiny, Mediterranean island transformed into the world’s party capital, fueled by a lucrative and dangerous drug trade which drew as many criminals to its shores as it did party animals. Fusing documentary and drama, the series charts the rise and fall of the opportunistic traffickers and dealers who brought LSD, hash, ecstasy and cocaine to Ibiza from the 1970s to the 2000s. It follows the police’s attempts to stem the tide of narcotics smuggled onto the island’s shores and reveals how, for some, the nonstop party got out of hand.
About this Show
Ibiza Narcos
“Ibiza Narcos” tells the story of how a tiny, Mediterranean island transformed into the world’s party capital, fueled by a lucrative and dangerous drug trade which drew as many criminals to its shores as it did party animals. Fusing documentary and drama, the series charts the rise and fall of the opportunistic traffickers and dealers who brought LSD, hash, ecstasy and cocaine to Ibiza from the 1970s to the 2000s. It follows the police’s attempts to stem the tide of narcotics smuggled onto the island’s shores and reveals how, for some, the nonstop party got out of hand.