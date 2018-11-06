1 season available (1 episode)

Gypsy's RevengeGypsy's Revenge

Dee Dee Blanchard is a full-time caregiver to her daughter, Gypsy, who is dogged by debilitating illnesses; then, an unsettling status update on Dee Dee's Facebook page leads to the discovery of her body and the launch of an investigation.more

Dee Dee Blanchard is a full-time caregiver to her daughter, Gypsy...More

Starring: Dee Dee BlanchardGypsy Rose BlanchardRod Blanchard

TV14CrimeDocuseriesTV Series2018
  • hd

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About this Show

Gypsy's Revenge

Dee Dee Blanchard is a full-time caregiver to her daughter, Gypsy, who is dogged by debilitating illnesses; then, an unsettling status update on Dee Dee's Facebook page leads to the discovery of her body and the launch of an investigation.

Starring: Dee Dee BlanchardGypsy Rose BlanchardRod BlanchardAleah Woodmansee

TV14CrimeDocuseriesTV Series2018
  • hd

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