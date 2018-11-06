Dee Dee Blanchard is a full-time caregiver to her daughter, Gypsy, who is dogged by debilitating illnesses; then, an unsettling status update on Dee Dee's Facebook page leads to the discovery of her body and the launch of an investigation.more
Dee Dee Blanchard is a full-time caregiver to her daughter, Gypsy...More
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Dee Dee Blanchard is a full-time caregiver to her daughter, Gypsy, who is dogged by debilitating illnesses; then, an unsettling status update on Dee Dee's Facebook page leads to the discovery of her body and the launch of an investigation.
About this Show
Gypsy's Revenge
Dee Dee Blanchard is a full-time caregiver to her daughter, Gypsy, who is dogged by debilitating illnesses; then, an unsettling status update on Dee Dee's Facebook page leads to the discovery of her body and the launch of an investigation.