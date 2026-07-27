From Executive Producer Liz Meriwether, Furious follows an FBI agent, Alice Black (Emmy Rossum) on the hunt for a mysterious and calculating female serial killer (Lola Petticrew). Both walk their paths toward justice, and as their lives start to intertwine, the line between right and wrong begins to blur.more
From Executive Producer Liz Meriwether, Furious follows an FBI ag...More
Starring: Emmy RossumLola PetticrewScoot McNairy
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From Executive Producer Liz Meriwether, Furious follows an FBI agent, Alice Black (Emmy Rossum) on the hunt for a mysterious and calculating female serial killer (Lola Petticrew). Both walk their paths toward justice, and as their lives start to intertwine, the line between right and wrong begins to blur.
About this Show
Furious
From Executive Producer Liz Meriwether, Furious follows an FBI agent, Alice Black (Emmy Rossum) on the hunt for a mysterious and calculating female serial killer (Lola Petticrew). Both walk their paths toward justice, and as their lives start to intertwine, the line between right and wrong begins to blur.