Durarara!!x2

TV14 • Anime, Animation, Drama, International • TV Series • 2015

Half a year after the turmoil that rocked the entire city of Ikebukuro, peace has once again returned to the city and people are living each day norma...more

Half a year after the turmoil that rocked the entire city of Ikebukuro, peace has once again returned to the city and people are living each day normally.

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words

Half a year has passed. The city of Ikebukuro seemingly remains unchanged, but foreign elements are slipping in, the serial killer known as “Hollywood” being one of them. The fuse to a new series of events begins to smolder!
Episode 1

(Dub) A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words

Half a year has passed. The city of Ikebukuro seemingly remains unchanged, but foreign elements are slipping in, the serial killer known as “Hollywood” being one of them. The fuse to a new series of events begins to smolder!
Episode 2

(Sub) Harmony Is the Greatest of Virtues

Due to her appearance on TV, Celty Sturluson has gained even more attention and 10 million yen is being offered to uncover her identity. Meanwhile, Raira Academy welcomes its new students, which includes Mairu and Kuriri, Izaya Orihara’s sisters.
Episode 2

(Dub) Harmony Is the Greatest of Virtues

Due to her appearance on TV, Celty Sturluson has gained even more attention and 10 million yen is being offered to uncover her identity. Meanwhile, Raira Academy welcomes its new students, which includes Mairu and Kuriri, Izaya Orihara’s sisters.
Episode 3

(Sub) Adding Insult to Injury

The idol Ruri Hijiribe and actor Yuhei Hanejima; two people who, despite being hugely popular, remain a mystery. A chance meeting gives them reason to reveal their secrets to one another. Meanwhile, the various situations in Ikebukuro begin to intersect.
Episode 3

(Dub) Adding Insult to Injury

The idol Ruri Hijiribe and actor Yuhei Hanejima; two people who, despite being hugely popular, remain a mystery. A chance meeting gives them reason to reveal their secrets to one another. Meanwhile, the various situations in Ikebukuro begin to intersect.
Episode 4

(Sub) When in Rome, Do As the Romans Do

While transporting some mysterious luggage, Celty attempts to escape the biker gangs out to claim the 10 million bounty that’s been placed on her. Caught up in the chaos, Mairu and Kururi join with Kyohei and the others.
Episode 4

(Dub) When in Rome, Do As the Romans Do

While transporting some mysterious luggage, Celty attempts to escape the biker gangs out to claim the 10 million bounty that’s been placed on her. Caught up in the chaos, Mairu and Kururi join with Kyohei and the others.
Episode 5

(Dub) No One Knows What the Future Holds

With the uproar over the bounty settled, the city appears to be peaceful. However, the sparks of a new uproar begin to light, one after another. The womanizing leader of the Toramaru gang visits Shizuo, and Celty receives a request from the Awakusu…
Episode 5

(Sub) No One Knows What the Future Holds

With the uproar over the bounty settled, the city appears to be peaceful. However, the sparks of a new uproar begin to light, one after another. The womanizing leader of the Toramaru gang visits Shizuo, and Celty receives a request from the Awakusu…
Episode 6

(Sub) A Crow in the Dark Night

A sudden attack strikes Celty. Shinra waits at home for her return, unaware of what’s happened, and is visited by Shizuo, who brings along the mysterious young girl. Mikado hears of a bad rumor about the Dollars and starts trying to figure out the truth.
Episode 6

(Dub) A Crow in the Dark Night

A sudden attack strikes Celty. Shinra waits at home for her return, unaware of what’s happened, and is visited by Shizuo, who brings along the mysterious young girl. Mikado hears of a bad rumor about the Dollars and starts trying to figure out the truth.
Episode 7

(Dub) Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears

Two killers in the Russian wilderness discuss the fugitives that have violated their unwritten law. After fleeing the company, Varona and Sloan act as hitmen in Japan. Dennis and Simon watch on as Egor, the “Philosophical Killing Machine” gives chase.
Episode 7

(Sub) Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears

Two killers in the Russian wilderness discuss the fugitives that have violated their unwritten law. After fleeing the company, Varona and Sloan act as hitmen in Japan. Dennis and Simon watch on as Egor, the “Philosophical Killing Machine” gives chase.
Episode 8

(Sub) The Ladies' Man Has Neither Money Nor Power

Masaomi contemplates friendship as he travels far from Ikebukuro. Mikado receives an unexpected visit from Aoba. Akane explains the real intention behind her attempt to kill Shizuo. And as Toramaru retaliates against the Dollars, Chikage confronts…
Episode 8

(Dub) The Ladies' Man Has Neither Money Nor Power

Masaomi contemplates friendship as he travels far from Ikebukuro. Mikado receives an unexpected visit from Aoba. Akane explains the real intention behind her attempt to kill Shizuo. And as Toramaru retaliates against the Dollars, Chikage confronts…
Episode 9

(Sub) The Day Is Short, the Work Is Long

Aoba continues to urge Mikado to become the leader of the Blue Squares. Varona and Sloan, meanwhile, maintain their pursuit of Celty as the Awakusu group searches for both Akane and Shizuo.
Episode 9

(Dub) The Day Is Short, the Work Is Long

Aoba continues to urge Mikado to become the leader of the Blue Square. Varona and Sloan, meanwhile, maintain their pursuit of Celty as the Awakusu group searches for both Akane and Shizuo.
Episode 10

(Dub) The Apple Doesn't Fall Far from the Tree

Akane grew up loved by her family, wanting nothing. When she learned the truth behind the family business, it was Izaya that reached out to her. In the present day, the conflict intensifies between the Dollars and Toramaru, as Kadota and Chikage face off.
Episode 10

(Sub) The Apple Doesn't Fall Far from the Tree

Akane grew up loved by her family, wanting nothing. When she learned the truth behind the family business, it was Izaya that reached out to her. In the present day, the conflict intensifies between the Dollars and Toramaru, as Kadota and Chikage face off.
Episode 11

(Sub) No Use Crying Over Spilt Milk

As Izaya’s scheme exposes Chikage’s girlfriend to danger, Mikado attempts to stop the cruel reality caused by a runaway Dollars. Meanwhile, Akane returns home with Celty, but the conflict over Akane seems destined to converge…
Episode 11

(Dub) No Use Crying Over Spilt Milk

As Izaya’s scheme exposes Chikage’s girlfriend to danger, Mikado attempts to stop the cruel reality caused by a runaway Dollars. Meanwhile, Akane returns home with Celty, but the conflict over Akane seems destined to converge…
Episode 12

(Dub) Adversity Makes a Man Wise

The flashpoints that had been smoldering in several places unleash major mayhem, swallowing the city of Ikebukuro. In this mayhem, Mikado’s answer is given.
Episode 12

(Sub) Adversity Makes a Man Wise

The flashpoints that had been smoldering in several places unleash major mayhem, swallowing the city of Ikebukuro. In this mayhem, Mikado’s answer is given.
Episode 13

(Dub) Love Thy Enemy

With news of Izaya's hospitalization quickly spreading, the information broker is filled with anticipation and excitement about which of his many enemies will make a move on his life.
Episode 13

(Sub) Love Thy Enemy

With news of Izaya's hospitalization quickly spreading, the information broker is filled with anticipation and excitement about which of his many enemies will make a move on his life.
Episode 14

(Dub) Life Is But a Dream

Namie is keeping a close eye on Seiji as he and Mika go on a date.
Episode 14

(Sub) Life Is But a Dream

Namie is keeping a close eye on Seiji as he and Mika go on a date.
Episode 15

(Dub) Marriages Are Made in Heaven

The Awakusu Group executive Mizuki Akabayashi, nicknamed the “Red Devil of Awakusu,” hates drugs and keeps a vigilant eye on the trends in the city of Ikebukuro. The reason why he hates drugs goes back six years to the night of a fateful encounter.
Episode 15

(Sub) Marriages Are Made in Heaven

The Awakusu Group executive Mizuki Akabayashi, nicknamed the “Red Devil of Awakusu,” hates drugs and keeps a vigilant eye on the trends in the city of Ikebukuro. The reason why he hates drugs goes back six years to the night of a fateful encounter.
Episode 16

(Sub) A Rumor Only Lasts Seventy-Five Days

Rumors spread about “Ikebukuro’s most dangerous man,” claiming things like, “He’s injured. He has a girlfriend. He has a child.” After her defeat by Shizuo, Varona has lost her sense of purpose. At Dennis’ suggestion, she…
Episode 16

(Dub) A Rumor Only Lasts Seventy-Five Days

Rumors spread about “Ikebukuro’s most dangerous man,” claiming things like, “He’s injured. He has a girlfriend. He has a child.” After her defeat by Shizuo, Varona has lost her sense of purpose. At Dennis’ suggestion, she…
Episode 17

(Dub) Asleep or Awake

It’s summer, and Anri has begun to worry about Mikado. The popular idol Ruri has been plagued by a malicious stalker. It seems that stalker is in the Dollars. In an attempt to obtain information, Yuhei and Ruri visit Shizuo.
Episode 17

(Sub) Asleep or Awake

It’s summer, and Anri has begun to worry about Mikado. The popular idol Ruri has been plagued by a malicious stalker. It seems that stalker is in the Dollars. In an attempt to obtain information, Yuhei and Ruri visit Shizuo...
Episode 18

(Dub) Roses Have Thorns

He was in love with Ruri Hijiribe. That was the reason why he became a stalker and loved her so intensely that he wanted to destroy her soul. All the suffering Ruri had gone through, and the reason for the killer, Hollywood, will be revealed.
Episode 18

(Sub) Roses Have Thorns

He was in love with Ruri Hijiribe. That was the reason why he became a stalker and loved her so intensely that he wanted to destroy her soul. All the suffering Ruri had gone through, and the reason for the killer, Hollywood, will be revealed.
Episode 19

(Sub) A Cat Has Nine Lives

Everyone involved with Ruri is becoming the target of the stalker. Shizuo and Masaomi find themselves caught up in the action and encounter a member of Blue Square in the midst of it. With Anri in imminent danger, Masaomi seeks out the truth.
Episode 19

(Dub) A Cat Has Nine Lives

Everyone involved with Ruri is becoming the target of the stalker. Shizuo and Masaomi find themselves caught up in the action and encounter a member of Blue Square in the midst of it. With Anri in imminent danger, Masaomi seeks out the truth.
Episode 20

(Sub) Mouth of Honey, a Needle in the Heart

Dubious rumors swirl around Amphisbaena, which runs an underground casino, and Heaven’s Slave, a gang of drug dealers. Even then, no one can figure out who these two groups really are. The Awakusu Group hires Izaya to do some digging, but...
Episode 20

(Dub) Mouth of Honey, a Needle in the Heart

Dubious rumors swirl around Amphisbaena, which runs an underground casino, and Heaven’s Slave, a gang of drug dealers. Even then, no one can figure out who these two groups really are. The Awakusu Group hires Izaya to do some digging, but...
Episode 21

(Dub) Eloquent and Competent

Using a number of pseudonyms, Izaya has continued to cause an uproar from behind the scenes. One of these pseudonyms is a story that goes back 12 years ago, from the time he was a middle school student along with Shinra.
Episode 21

(Sub) Eloquent and Competent

Using a number of pseudonyms, Izaya has continued to cause an uproar from behind the scenes. One of these pseudonyms is a story that goes back 12 years ago, from the time he was a middle school student along with Shinra.
Episode 22

(Dub) Blessed Are the Foolish

Various people begin to move around the Dollars. Learning of Mikado’s current situation, Masaomi revives the Yellow Scarves and in his determination to crush the Dollars, approaches Kyohei. Meanwhile, we learn more of Aoba’s history with his brother.
Episode 22

(Sub) Blessed Are the Foolish

Various people begin to move around the Dollars. Learning of Mikado’s current situation, Masaomi revives the Yellow Scarves and in his determination to crush the Dollars, approaches Kyohei. Meanwhile, we learn more of Aoba’s history with his brother.
Episode 23

(Sub) Birds of a Feather

Kadota was in a hit-and-run and the resulting rumors have Saburo and Walker taking action. In an effort to get information on the Dollars, Shuji Niekawa contacts Haruya Shiki. Meanwhile, Akabayashi follows up with Izaya on his investigation of Mikado.
Episode 23

(Dub) Birds of a Feather

Kadota was in a hit-and-run and the resulting rumors have Saburo and Walker taking action. In an effort to get information on the Dollars, Shuji Niekawa contacts Haruya Shiki. Meanwhile, Akabayashi follows up with Izaya on his investigation of Mikado.
Episode 24

(Sub) It Takes a Thief to Catch a Thief

Advancing the internal purge of the Dollars, Mikado tries to realize his ideal, which is leading to a clash with the Yellow Scarves. Various incidents are further entangled as another uproar occurs in Ikebukuro, and the story deepens into further chaos!
Episode 24

(Dub) It Takes a Thief to Catch a Thief

Advancing the internal purge of the Dollars, Mikado tries to realize his ideal, which is leading to a clash with the Yellow Scarves. Various incidents are further entangled as another uproar occurs in Ikebukuro, and the story deepens into further chaos!
Episode 25

(Sub) Even a Chance Acquaintance Is Decreed by Destiny

In the city of Ikebukuro, something else is beginning to move. Everyone that has gathered in Celty’s apartment discuss how to deal with the problems they’re each facing.
Episode 25

(Dub) Even a Chance Acquaintance Is Decreed by Destiny

In the city of Ikebukuro, something else is beginning to move. Everyone that has gathered in Celty’s apartment discuss how to deal with the problems they’re each facing.
Episode 26

(Sub) Bell the Cat

Anri seeks out Erika at the hospital, but they have a few unexpected encounters before they can talk. Meanwhile, other women throughout the city begin to take action.
Episode 26

(Dub) Bell the Cat

Anri seeks out Erika at the hospital, but they have a few unexpected encounters before they can talk. Meanwhile, other women throughout the city begin to take action.
Episode 27

(Sub) All in the Same Boat

By one girl’s hand, the existence of the head is made known to the public. In response to the news, Mikado makes a phone call. Meanwhile, Haruna makes a proposal to Anri…
Episode 27

(Dub) All in the Same Boat

By one girl’s hand, the existence of the head is made known to the public. In response to the news, Mikado makes a phone call. Meanwhile, Haruna makes a proposal to Anri…
Episode 28

(Sub) Blood Is Thicker Than Water

Chikage approaches the Yellow Scarves with a choice, “Have your gang taken over, or have it destroyed.” While Masaomi decides how to respond to this, Anri learns more about Saika and must make a decision of her own.
Episode 28

(Dub) Blood Is Thicker Than Water

Chikage approaches the Yellow Scarves with a choice, “Have your gang taken over, or have it destroyed.” While Masaomi decides how to respond to this, Anri learns more about Saika and must make a decision of her own.
Episode 29

(Dub) Lost in the Dark

Kasane’s unexpected visit to Shinra and Celty sparks a chase across the city. Meanwhile, Masaomi and Chikage’s fight has been interrupted by Izumii, who’s looking to settle matters with Masomi.
Episode 29

(Sub) Lost in the Dark

Kasane’s unexpected visit to Shinra and Celty sparks a chase across the city. Meanwhile, Masaomi and Chikage’s fight has been interrupted by Izumii, who’s looking to settle matters with Masomi.
Episode 30

(Dub) In for a Penny, In for a Pound

Izaya is overjoyed at Mikado’s behavior, which has greatly exceeded his expectations, and grows more excited at the future uproar he is ushering in. Masaomi and Chikage talk through things, while Saki and Anri break the ice.
Episode 30

(Sub) In for a Penny, in for a Pound

Izaya is overjoyed at Mikado’s behavior, which has greatly exceeded his expectations, and grows more excited at the future uproar he is ushering in. Masaomi and Chikage talk through things, while Saki and Anri break the ice.
Episode 31

(Sub) No Love Lost

Namie has flooded the chat room with messages calling out Mikado and demanding he take responsibility for the situation she claims he’s created. Meanwhile, Shooter and Shizuo race to Celty and a confrontation with Kasane and Seitaro.
Episode 31

(Dub) No Love Lost

Namie has flooded the chat room with messages calling out Mikado and demanding he take responsibility for the situation she claims he’s created. Meanwhile, Shooter and Shizuo race to Celty and a confrontation with Kasane and Seitaro.
Episode 32

(Dub) A Tiger Dies and Leaves His Skin

Izaya and Shizuo prepare to face off as the city fills with a mob possessed by Saika.
Episode 32

(Sub) A Tiger Dies and Leaves His Skin

Izaya and Shizuo prepare to face off as the city fills with a mob possessed by Saika.
Episode 33

(Dub) Walking On Thin Ice

The number of Saika possessed people continues to increase as they fill the area around Russia Sushi. Anri heads to visit Celty and the Blue Square prepare to confront Chikage, all while Izaya and Shizuo fight to the death.
Episode 33

(Sub) Walking On Thin Ice

The number of Saika possessed people continues to increase as they fill the area around Russia Sushi. Anri heads to visit Celty and the Blue Square prepare to confront Chikage, all while Izaya and Shizuo fight to the death.
Episode 34

(Dub) Telepathy

Anri opens up to Kadota and the others about Saika; meanwhile, Erika discovers that the Saika zombies are after Mikado and Kasane.
Episode 34

(Sub) Telepathy

Anri opens up to Kadota and the others about Saika; meanwhile, Erika discovers that the Saika zombies are after Mikado and Kasane.
Episode 35

(Sub) Life Is an Unknown Course

Above the confusion of the city below, Mikado and Masaomi finally reunite. Masaomi frantically attempts to persuade his friend, but… Meanwhile, Shinra continues after Celty and encounters Kasane, who tells him the reason he was abducted.
Episode 35

(Dub) Life Is an Unknown Course

Above the confusion of the city below, Mikado and Masaomi finally reunite. Masaomi frantically attempts to persuade his friend, but… Meanwhile, Shinra continues after Celty and encounters Kasane, who tells him the reason he was abducted.
Episode 36

(Sub) Those Who Meet Must Part

A boy who yearned for the extraordinary, and the twisted love story that swallowed up too many people, finally draws to the end of their performance!
Episode 36

(Dub) Those Who Meet Must Part

A boy who yearned for the extraordinary, and the twisted love story that swallowed up too many people, finally draws to the end of their performance!

