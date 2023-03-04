1 season available (1 episode)

Dublin NarcosDublin Narcos

“Dublin Narcos” charts the evolution of the city’s drug habits, from heroin to ecstasy and cocaine, as the city itself transformed from a relative backwater to one of the wealthiest in Europe. In the 1980s, Heroin takes hold as the war in Afghanistan flooded Europe with the drug, the rave culture — and ecstasy — arrives in Dublin’s clubs, and as Ireland booms, so does Dublin’s taste for cocaine. As the drug market grows more lucrative, the face of Dublin’s traffickers changes as well, going from “ordinary decent criminals” like Dublin’s first big dealer, Larry Dunne, to sophisticated, violent outfits. The series fuses dramatic elements, unique archival footage, and banging songs from the period, with first-person accounts from users, dealers, courageous journalists and the police who tried to keep the drugs off the streets.more

“Dublin Narcos” charts the evolution of the city’s drug habits, f...More

TV14DocumentariesBiographyTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

Dublin Narcos

“Dublin Narcos” charts the evolution of the city’s drug habits, from heroin to ecstasy and cocaine, as the city itself transformed from a relative backwater to one of the wealthiest in Europe. In the 1980s, Heroin takes hold as the war in Afghanistan flooded Europe with the drug, the rave culture — and ecstasy — arrives in Dublin’s clubs, and as Ireland booms, so does Dublin’s taste for cocaine. As the drug market grows more lucrative, the face of Dublin’s traffickers changes as well, going from “ordinary decent criminals” like Dublin’s first big dealer, Larry Dunne, to sophisticated, violent outfits. The series fuses dramatic elements, unique archival footage, and banging songs from the period, with first-person accounts from users, dealers, courageous journalists and the police who tried to keep the drugs off the streets.

TV14DocumentariesBiographyTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • hd

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