About this Movie
Seven Natural Wonders of America with David Muir
Experience the Seven Natural Wonders of America and how they have shaped the people and culture of the country. ABC News anchors are paired with National Geographic Explorers taking viewers to some of the most beautiful places in the nation, including David Muir with Explorer Pete McBride at the Grand Canyon, David Muir with Explorer at Large Nalini M. Nadkarni at the Redwoods, Diane Sawyer with Explorer Gabby Salazar at the Appalachian Mountains, Robin Roberts and Explorer Carlton Ward Jr. in the Everglades, Michael Strahan and Explorer M Jackson at Niagara Falls, Juju Chang and Explorer Andrés Ruzo at the volcanoes of Hawai’i and Deborah Roberts and Explorer James Edward Mills at Yellowstone National Park. Viewers also get an exclusive look at National Geographic’s new Museum of Exploration in Washington, D.C.