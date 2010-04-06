Seven Natural Wonders of America with David Muir

Seven Natural Wonders of America with David MuirSeven Natural Wonders of America with David Muir

Experience the Seven Natural Wonders of America and how they have shaped the people and culture of the country. ABC News anchors are paired with National Geographic Explorers taking viewers to some of the most beautiful places in the nation, including David Muir with Explorer Pete McBride at the Grand Canyon, David Muir with Explorer at Large Nalini M. Nadkarni at the Redwoods, Diane Sawyer with Explorer Gabby Salazar at the Appalachian Mountains, Robin Roberts and Explorer Carlton Ward Jr. in the Everglades, Michael Strahan and Explorer M Jackson at Niagara Falls, Juju Chang and Explorer Andrés Ruzo at the volcanoes of Hawai’i and Deborah Roberts and Explorer James Edward Mills at Yellowstone National Park. Viewers also get an exclusive look at National Geographic’s new Museum of Exploration in Washington, D.C.more

Experience the Seven Natural Wonders of America and how they have...More

TVGDocumentariesBiographyMovie2026
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
You May Also LikeDetails
How the States Got Their ShapesTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2010)
Inside the Enchanted WaterwaysTVPG • Docuseries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Discovered by DisasterTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
LionTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
Primal CombatTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
Animals, They're Just Like Us!Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
Engineering EuropeDocumentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
Best of the World with Antoni PorowskiTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Travel • TV Series (2026)
SuperbeastTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2026)
World's Most Iconic Animals TV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
Deep Dive AustraliaTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2023)
Jack Hanna's PassportTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
Jaguar JournalsTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2024)
Construction FailsTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2021)
Time and WaterTVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2026)

About this Movie

Seven Natural Wonders of America with David Muir

Experience the Seven Natural Wonders of America and how they have shaped the people and culture of the country. ABC News anchors are paired with National Geographic Explorers taking viewers to some of the most beautiful places in the nation, including David Muir with Explorer Pete McBride at the Grand Canyon, David Muir with Explorer at Large Nalini M. Nadkarni at the Redwoods, Diane Sawyer with Explorer Gabby Salazar at the Appalachian Mountains, Robin Roberts and Explorer Carlton Ward Jr. in the Everglades, Michael Strahan and Explorer M Jackson at Niagara Falls, Juju Chang and Explorer Andrés Ruzo at the volcanoes of Hawai’i and Deborah Roberts and Explorer James Edward Mills at Yellowstone National Park. Viewers also get an exclusive look at National Geographic’s new Museum of Exploration in Washington, D.C.

TVGDocumentariesBiographyMovie2026
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.