About this Movie
My Grandfather Charles Manson
Sophia was always the good girl growing up and her father’s rock, but her quest to identify her unknown grandfather results in a shocking discovery: He is CHARLES MANSON, history’s most notorious criminal; and he bears striking physical similarities to her beloved father. Sophia’s discovery propels her into an underworld of Manson family members and unreliable narrators as she traces her grandfather’s life. Along the way, her genetics unlock never-before-released records and audio recordings that illuminate Manson’s pathology in startling ways. But the more Sophia uncovers, the more her relationship with her father is strained. For Sophia, there’s no turning back. What has she inherited, and how will she reckon with her family legacy?
Directors: Sophia MaddoxAlexandra Orton