"This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl sits down with House Speaker Emerita Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for a wide-ranging conversation about her nearly four-decade career in Washington as she prepares to leave office.more
"This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl sits down with House Speaker ...More
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"This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl sits down with House Speaker Emerita Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for a wide-ranging conversation about her nearly four-decade career in Washington as she prepares to leave office.
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ABC News Live Presents: Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Jonathan Karl | Her Historic Career
"This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl sits down with House Speaker Emerita Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for a wide-ranging conversation about her nearly four-decade career in Washington as she prepares to leave office.