The Rental

RThrillerHorrorMovie • 2020

Two couples? perfect weekend getaway takes a sinister turn.

Two couples? perfect weekend getaway takes a sinister turn.

Start watching The Rental

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
Croupier
TVMA • Thriller • Movie (1998)
House
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2008)
Alive
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
The Woman In Black
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
Shuttlecock
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2020)
Aquaslash
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Hereditary
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
The Monster
R • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2016)
Dark Waters
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Machinist
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2004)
Make Up
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Christine
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1983)
Sinister
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
The Last Laugh
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Shark Night
PG-13 • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2011)

About this Movie

The Rental

Two couples? perfect weekend getaway takes a sinister turn.

Starring: Dan StevensAlison BrieSheila VandJeremy Allen WhiteToby Huss

Director: Dave Franco

RThrillerHorrorMovie • 2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on