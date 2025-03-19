Rich FluRich Flu

From the director of The Platform, as Laura’s (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) career peaks, a deadly virus targets the rich. As panic erupts and society turns on the 1%, she must fight to protect her family in a world where wealth becomes a death sentence.more

From the director of The Platform, as Laura’s (Mary Elizabeth Win...More

Starring: Mary Elizabeth WinsteadRafe SpallLorraine Bracco

Director: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia Munitxa

Not RatedThrillerScience FictionMovie2024
  • 5.1
  • hd

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Rich Flu - Trailer

About this Movie

Rich Flu

From the director of The Platform, as Laura’s (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) career peaks, a deadly virus targets the rich. As panic erupts and society turns on the 1%, she must fight to protect her family in a world where wealth becomes a death sentence.

Starring: Mary Elizabeth WinsteadRafe SpallLorraine BraccoDixie EgerickxCésar Domboy

Director: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia Munitxa

Not RatedThrillerScience FictionMovie2024
  • 5.1
  • hd

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