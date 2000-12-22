The Gift

RDramaFantasy • HorrorSupernatural • Movie • 2000

A woman with ESP is asked to help solve a mysterious murder.

A woman with ESP is asked to help solve a mysterious murder.

About this Movie

The Gift

Starring: Cate BlanchettGiovanni RibisiKeanu ReevesKatie HolmesGreg Kinnear

Director: Sam Raimi

