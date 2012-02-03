The Woman In BlackThe Woman In Black

PG-13ThrillerHorrorMovie • 2012

A young lawyer discovers the ghost of a scorned woman set on vengeance.

A young lawyer discovers the ghost of a scorned woman set on veng...More

About this Movie

The Woman In Black

Starring: Daniel RadcliffeMisha HandleyRoger AllamCiarán HindsJanet McTeer

Director: James Watkins

  • 5.1
  • hd

