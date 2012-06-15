Rock of Ages

PG-13Musicals • ComedyMusicMovie • 2012

A small-town girl with big-town dreams of being a singer falls for an aspiring rocker...more

A small-town girl with big-town dreams of being a singer falls fo...More

Start watching Rock of Ages

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also Like
Into the Woods
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2014)
The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas
R • Comedy, Music • Movie (1982)
The Man With One Red Shoe
PG • Comedy • Movie (1985)
Tenacious D Short 02
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (1997)
Bright Young Things
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2003)
Tenacious D Short 01
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (1997)
David Byrne's American Utopia
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2020)
Uncle Buck
PG • Comedy • Movie (1989)
Cats
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2004)
Krush Groove
R • Musicals, Comedy • Movie (1985)
The Hangover Part II
R • Comedy • Movie (2011)
Rock 'n' Roll High School
PG • Musicals, Comedy • Movie (1979)
Flight of the Conchords: Live in London
TV14 • Comedy, Music • Movie (2018)
Fun in Acapulco
PG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1963)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month*

*Price will increase to $64.99/mo on 12/18/20
Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on