The RunnerThe Runner

In the aftermath of the 2010 BP oil spill, an idealistic but flawed politician (Nicolas Cage) is forced to confront his dysfunctional life after his career is destroyed by a sex scandal. With Sarah Paulson.more

In the aftermath of the 2010 BP oil spill, an idealistic but flaw...More

Starring: Nicolas CageSarah PaulsonConnie Nielsen

Director: Austin Stark

RDramaMovie2015
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $9.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY+, HULU, ESPN+ BUNDLE BASIC
Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeDetails
The Short History of the Long RoadNot Rated • Drama • Movie (2019)
Life AfterTV14 • Drama • Movie (2017)
Murdaugh Murders: The Movie - Part 2TV14 • Drama • Movie (2023)
The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach StoryTV14 • Drama • Movie (2024)
The Almond and the SeahorseNot Rated • Drama • Movie (2022)
Pretty Red DressTVMA • Drama • Movie (2023)
Bones of CrowsDrama • Movie (2022)
Ms. MurderTV14 • Drama • Movie (2014)
The Real Amish WitchesTVPG • Drama • Movie (2016)
Mistletoe & MatrimonyTVPG • Holiday, Drama • Movie (2024)
OWN SpotlightTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
See You in Another Life (Eng Dub)Drama, International • TV Series (2024)
PaulineDrama, International • TV Series (2024)
Maria: The Outlaw LegendInternational, Drama • TV Series (2025)
The IllusionistPG-13 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2006)

About this Movie

The Runner

In the aftermath of the 2010 BP oil spill, an idealistic but flawed politician (Nicolas Cage) is forced to confront his dysfunctional life after his career is destroyed by a sex scandal. With Sarah Paulson.

Starring: Nicolas CageSarah PaulsonConnie NielsenWendell PierceBryan Batt

Director: Austin Stark

RDramaMovie2015
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
LIMITED TIME OFFER
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
SAVE 44%*
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price
$19.98/mo.$10.99/mo.*
$34.98/mo.$19.99/mo.*
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.