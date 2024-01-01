About this Movie
I Am Evidence (2017)
Despite the power of DNA to solve and prevent crimes, hundreds of thousands of rape kits, containing crucial DNA evidence, are languishing untested in police-evidence storage rooms across the country. This film exposes the alarming trend through the stories of four resilient women as they trace the fates of their kits and re-engage in the criminal justice process.
Starring: Nancy AbrahamMariska HargitayHelena LazaroKym WorthyGail Abarbanel
Directors: Trish AdlesicGeeta Gandbhir