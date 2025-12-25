House of GucciHouse of Gucci

"House of Gucci" is inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless decades long spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately...murder. See what a name means, what it's worth, and how far a family will go for control. Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino star in a film directed by Ridley Scott.more

"House of Gucci" is inspired by the shocking true story of the fa...More

Starring: Lady GagaAdam DriverAl Pacino

Director: Ridley Scott

RDramaCrimeMovie2021
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • multilingual

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
You May Also LikeDetails
The Testament of Ann LeeR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2025)
NosferatuR • Horror, Drama • Movie (2024)
The BeautyTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2026)
Welcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan MarkelTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
Somebody Knows SomethingTV14 • Crime • TV Series (2026)
My Old AssR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
HereticR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2024)
AmericanaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Celebrity Crime SceneTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2026)
HerePG-13 • Drama, Coming of Age • Movie (2024)
SmashedR • Drama • Movie (2012)
DaddioR • Drama • Movie (2023)
The Last ShowgirlR • Drama • Movie (2024)
In the Blink of an EyePG-13 • Drama • Movie (2026)
Freud's Last SessionPG-13 • Drama • Movie (2023)

About this Movie

House of Gucci

"House of Gucci" is inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless decades long spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately...murder. See what a name means, what it's worth, and how far a family will go for control. Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino star in a film directed by Ridley Scott.

Starring: Lady GagaAdam DriverAl PacinoJeremy IronsJared Leto

Director: Ridley Scott

RDramaCrimeMovie2021
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • multilingual

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.