hulu
Start Your Free Trial
Log In
The Baby
Shining Vale
The Other Black Girl
Living for the Dead
R.L. Stine's Zombie Town
Best of Huluween
Watch Best of Huluween with any Hulu plan starting at
$7.99/month
SIGN UP NOW
Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.
Best of Huluween
The Baby
TVMA • Comedy, Horror • TV Series (2022)
Shining Vale
TVMA • Comedy, Horror • TV Series (2022)
The Other Black Girl
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2023)
Living for the Dead
TV14 • Reality, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
R.L. Stine's Zombie Town
PG-13 • Holiday, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
American Haunting
Documentaries, Supernatural • TV Series (2013)
Stephen King's Storm of the Century
Horror • TV Series (1999)
Goosebumps
TV14 • Horror, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Stephen King's Rose Red
TV14 • Thriller, Horror • TV Series (2002)
The Last of Us
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Bite Size Halloween
Horror • TV Series (2020)
The Purge
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2018)
American Horror Story
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
Haunted Screens
TVPG • Horror • TV Series (2017)
Scream Queens
TV14 • Comedy, Mystery • TV Series (2015)
Salem
TVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2014)
True Blood
TVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2008)
The X-Files
TV14 • Science Fiction, Cops & Detectives • TV Series (1993)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
TVPG • Fantasy, Science Fiction • TV Series (1997)
Wayward Pines
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2015)
American Horror Stories
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2021)