Happy Hell-o-ween
Happy Hell-o-ween
Halloween 2025: A Little Fright Music
Halloween 2025: A Little Fright Music
Apple Gore-chard! (But Not Gory)
Apple Gore-chard! (But Not Gory)
A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special
A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special
Halloween 2024: Peter, Peter, Pumpkin Cheater
Halloween 2024: Peter, Peter, Pumpkin Cheater

Animayhem Horror

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Animayhem Horror
Happy Hell-o-weenTV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • Episode (2026)
Halloween 2025: A Little Fright MusicTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • Episode (2025)
Apple Gore-chard! (But Not Gory)TVPG • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2022)
A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar SpecialTVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • Episode (2022)
Halloween 2024: Peter, Peter, Pumpkin CheaterTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • Episode (2024)
Nightmare on Ocean Avenue StreetTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2018)
The Solar Opposites Halloween Special Part 2: The Hunt for Brown OctoberTVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • Episode (2024)
Full BarsTVPG • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2012)
The Wolf of Wharf StreetTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2017)
Heartbreak Hotel-OweenTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2020)
Fort NightTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2013)
Teen-a WitchTVPG • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2016)
Tina and the Real GhostTVPG • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2014)
The PumpkineningTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2021)
Pig Trouble in Little TinaTVPG • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2019)
The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!TVMA • Adult Animation • Movie (2022)
The HaunteningTVPG • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2015)
Halloween on Spooner StreetTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • Episode (2010)
Lawnmower DogTV14 • Adventure, Science Fiction • Episode (2013)
Best Little Horror House in Langley FallsTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2010)
The HonkingTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • Episode (2000)
Dreamland - Waxing GibbiousTVMA • Adventure, Spies • Episode (2017)
HilloweenTVPG • Adult Animation, Comedy • Episode (1997)
It's the Great Pancake, Cleveland BrownTV14 • Black Stories, Adult Animation • Episode (2010)
Happy Holo-weenTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • Episode (2022)
PetergeistTVMA • Adult Animation, Sitcom • Episode (2006)
Must Love DogsTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • Episode (2021)
Peternormal ActivityTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • Episode (2015)
And Then There Were FewerTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • Episode (2010)
Steve's Franken OutTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2021)
Hot WaterTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2011)
PoltergasmTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2013)
The Yawn of the Dead Adventure [Halloween]TV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • Episode (2021)
Blood Actually AdventureTVPG • Adult Animation, Sitcom • Episode (2022)
A Nightmare On Grace StreetTV14 • Black Stories, Adult Animation • Episode (2011)
Escape From GoochlandTV14 • Black Stories, Adult Animation • Episode (2012)