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Happy Hell-o-ween
Halloween 2025: A Little Fright Music
Apple Gore-chard! (But Not Gory)
A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special
Halloween 2024: Peter, Peter, Pumpkin Cheater
Animayhem Horror
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Animayhem Horror
Happy Hell-o-ween
TV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • Episode (2026)
Halloween 2025: A Little Fright Music
TV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • Episode (2025)
Apple Gore-chard! (But Not Gory)
TVPG • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2022)
A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special
TVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • Episode (2022)
Halloween 2024: Peter, Peter, Pumpkin Cheater
TV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • Episode (2024)
Nightmare on Ocean Avenue Street
TV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2018)
The Solar Opposites Halloween Special Part 2: The Hunt for Brown October
TVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • Episode (2024)
Full Bars
TVPG • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2012)
The Wolf of Wharf Street
TV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2017)
Heartbreak Hotel-Oween
TV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2020)
Fort Night
TV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2013)
Teen-a Witch
TVPG • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2016)
Tina and the Real Ghost
TVPG • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2014)
The Pumpkinening
TV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2021)
Pig Trouble in Little Tina
TVPG • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2019)
The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!
TVMA • Adult Animation • Movie (2022)
The Hauntening
TVPG • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2015)
Halloween on Spooner Street
TV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • Episode (2010)
Lawnmower Dog
TV14 • Adventure, Science Fiction • Episode (2013)
Best Little Horror House in Langley Falls
TV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2010)
The Honking
TV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • Episode (2000)
Dreamland - Waxing Gibbious
TVMA • Adventure, Spies • Episode (2017)
Hilloween
TVPG • Adult Animation, Comedy • Episode (1997)
It's the Great Pancake, Cleveland Brown
TV14 • Black Stories, Adult Animation • Episode (2010)
Happy Holo-ween
TV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • Episode (2022)
Petergeist
TVMA • Adult Animation, Sitcom • Episode (2006)
Must Love Dogs
TV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • Episode (2021)
Peternormal Activity
TV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • Episode (2015)
And Then There Were Fewer
TV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • Episode (2010)
Steve's Franken Out
TV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2021)
Hot Water
TV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2011)
Poltergasm
TV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • Episode (2013)
The Yawn of the Dead Adventure [Halloween]
TV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • Episode (2021)
Blood Actually Adventure
TVPG • Adult Animation, Sitcom • Episode (2022)
A Nightmare On Grace Street
TV14 • Black Stories, Adult Animation • Episode (2011)
Escape From Goochland
TV14 • Black Stories, Adult Animation • Episode (2012)