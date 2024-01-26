The world was first introduced to the Pearsons in 2016, when the fictional family took television by storm with the groundbreaking drama series, This Is Us.

Although the series has since come to an end, the characters and their stories still hold a special place in our hearts because we can all see parts of ourselves in “The Big 3.” Whether you relate to Randall’s anxiety struggles, Kate’s self esteem journey, or Kevin’s battle with addiction as they all navigate through life, love, and grief together — fans love This Is Us for tackling real topics with raw emotion.

Wondering where to watch This Is Us? Every episode is available to stream now on Hulu — here’s how. Oh, and keep the tissues close by (don’t say we didn’t warn you).

Where to Watch This Is Us

Whether you’re watching the show for the first time or you’re (finally) emotionally ready to revisit the Pearson family story from the beginning, you can stream all six seasons of This Is Us now on Hulu.

Watch: This Is Us

How to Get Started With Hulu

Navigating complex family dynamics isn’t always simple, but signing up for Hulu is. Explore the plans and packages Hulu has to offer , and select the one that works best for you. You’ll be streaming in no time!

SIGN UP FOR HULU

This Is Us Cast

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson

Jack Pearson is a loving and devoted husband and father right until the moment of his untimely passing. His three kids (Randall, Kate, and Kevin) spend most of the series unwrapping memories and making new discoveries about their dad.

Milo Ventimiglia Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson

Deeply nurturing and strong-willed, Rebecca is the matriarch of the Pearson clan. Discover past, present, and future versions of Rebecca throughout the entire series of This Is Us.

Mandy Moore Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

*Tangled: Before Ever After is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

Compassionate and successful, Randall spends the series discovering himself through family — both by blood and by choice.

Sterling K. Brown Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson

Throughout the series, Kate’s true resilience and compassion shine through her struggles with self esteem and body image.

Chrissy Metz Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson

Despite having fame, money, and a successful career, Kevin Pearson struggles with identity and relationships stemming from losing his father at a young age.

Justin Hartley Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

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Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson

Married into the Pearson family through Randall, Beth is the strong and wise outside perspective her in-laws need more often than they’d like to admit.

Susan Kelechi Watson Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

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Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon

Lovable and strikingly outgoing, Toby joins the Pearson family when he falls in love with Kate after they meet at a weight management support group.

Chris Sullivan Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

Jon Huertas as Miguel Rivas

Jack’s co-worker turned best friend, Miguel becomes a permanent part of the Pearson crew when he enters into a romantic relationship with Rebecca after Jack’s death — highlighting the challenges of complicated family dynamics.

Jon Huertas Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill

Randall finds his biological father, William, while on a quest to discover his true identity. William’s time on This Is Us is brief but emotional as he uncovers the impact of family, redemption, and reconciliation.

Ron Cephas Jones Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

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Shows Like This Is Us

Check out these shows on Hulu if you miss This Is Us.

Parenthood

Much like This Is Us, Parenthood is a heartfelt drama that explores the relatable struggles surrounding relationships, parenthood, and complex family dynamics.

All six seasons of Parenthood are streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Parenthood

A Million Little Things

This Is Us proves that not all families look the same, which sets the stage for A Million Little Things — a show that confirms family isn’t who you share DNA with. It’s who you choose to be part of your inner circle.

Watch: A Million Little Things

Friday Night Lights

In a small Texas town, football and family are everything. Fans of This Is Us may appreciate Friday Night Lights for its authentic characters and exploration of family dynamics.

Watch: Friday Night Lights

Black Cake

This Is Us and Black Cake share a captivating parallel — complicated family dynamics and characters who uncover their family stories for the first time as adults. Both shows prove that the journey of growth and self discovery never truly ends.