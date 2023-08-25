The fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year is underway! The annual Tennis U.S. Open starts Monday, August 28 with the first rounds for men’s and women’s singles.

Can reigning men’s and women’s champions, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, defend their singles titles? Or will new victors claim the $3 million prize on the line?

Watch the Tennis U.S. Open live stream on Hulu + Live TV and ESPN to find out — here’s how.

Watch: 2023 Tennis U.S. Open

How to Watch the Tennis U.S. Open Live Stream

Watch the 2023 U.S. Open Tennis Championships wherever you are. From your living room TV to your mobile device when you’re on-the-go — all you need is a Hulu + Live TV* subscription.

Starting at just $89.99/month, Hulu + Live TV subscribers get access to over 80 live broadcast channels, including sports stations like ESPN and CBS Sports Network, as well as full access to ESPN+ and Disney+.

Sign Up for Hulu + Live TV

*Live TV plan required. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply.

Get Started With Hulu + Live TV

Start streaming the Tennis U.S. Open live in no time — here’s how:

Sign up, or log in with your Hulu credentials if you’re already subscribed (current Hulu subscribers can simply switch to Live TV* from their Account page). Set up any Live TV-supported devices, such as Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, LG TV, Mac and PC browsers, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung TV, VIZIO, Xbox, and more. Enter your zip code to find local live TV availability for channels carrying NFL games and other live sports. Put on your team jersey, and get ready for game time!

*Live TV plan required. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply.

Get More With ESPN+

Get even more U.S. Open content with ESPN+, including on-demand archives of classic tennis matches, access to ESPN Originals and 30 for 30 documentaries, sports news, and so much more.

ESPN+ access automatically comes with every Live TV subscription, but basic Hulu subscribers can still get access, too. Bundle your basic Hulu subscription and save with these two options:

The Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle : This option includes access to Hulu (with or without ads), Disney+ (with or without ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

The ESPN+ Add-on : Add ESPN+ to your current basic Hulu subscription with the ESPN+ Add-on.

When Is the Tennis U.S. Open 2023?

The first session of the Tennis U.S. Open is happening on Monday, August 28, with the finals slated for Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10.

Visit the official U.S. Open website for the full 2023 schedule .

What Channel Is the Tennis U.S. Open On?

For the 15th consecutive year, ESPN is the presenting network for the Tennis U.S. Open Championships, providing complete live coverage of the tournament via ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPN+, and ABC.

Where Is the Tennis U.S. Open?

The Tennis U.S. Open is happening at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, located in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens, New York. One of the largest tennis facilities in the world, the center holds multiple tennis courts, including the Arthur Ashe Stadium — the main court for the tournament.

How Many Rounds Are in the Tennis U.S. Open?

There are several rounds that make up the Tennis U.S. Open. They’re broken down by category: doubles, mixed doubles, singles, men’s singles, and women’s singles.

Singles Events (Men’s and Women’s)

First Round Second Round Third Round Fourth Round Quarterfinals Semifinals Finals

Doubles Events (Men’s, Women’s, and Mixed)