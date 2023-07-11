Are you ready to watch the world’s most elite tennis players compete for a Grand Slam championship, but don’t know how to tune in? Hulu has you covered with two easy ways to stream Wimbledon live with Hulu + Live TV or the ESPN+ add on.

Watch: Wimbledon

How to Watch Wimbledon Live without Cable on Hulu

Don’t miss a moment of the 2023 Wimbledon championship.

Option #1: Add ESPN+ to Your Current Hulu Subscription

Watch Wimbledon live on ESPN+. Current Hulu subscribers can sign up for the ESPN+ add-on directly from the account menu .

Sign Up for ESPN+ on Hulu

Option #2: Get Started with Hulu + Live TV

You don’t need cable to watch Wimbledon matches live. Here’s how to watch pro tennis on ABC, ESPN, and more with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Get started in just a few easy steps — you’ll be streaming in no time!

Current subscribers can log in with their current Hulu credentials and switch to Live TV* in the account menu . If you’re new to Hulu, sign up for a Hulu + Live TV account right off the bat (or should we say racquet?). Set up the Live TV-supported devices you plan to stream with, including devices like Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and more. Enter your zip code to find local live TV availability for ABC and ESPN depending on which networks are carrying the tournament you want to watch. Claim your virtual front-row seat to the most anticipated matches in professional tennis!

Sign up for Hulu + Live TV

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

When is Wimbledon?

The 2023 Wimbledon Championship is happening Monday, July 3 – Sunday, July 16.

What Channel is Wimbledon On?

ESPN/ESPN+ is the streaming home of Wimbledon live coverage for tennis fans in the U.S. ABC will provide coverage of the “Middle Weekend” Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 — check your local listing for availability.

Wimbledon Live Scores

Keep up to date with Wimbledon live scores, match schedules, and more with ESPN.

Who Won Wimbledon 2022?

Novak Djokovic of Serbia is the reigning men’s champion and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is the reigning ladies champion of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship.