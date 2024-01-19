Where to Watch ‘Law Order,’ ‘Law Order: SVU,’ and ‘Law Order: Organized Crime’: Streaming Now on Hulu
January 19, 2024
“In the criminal justice system, the people are represented by two separate yet equally important groups: the police, who investigate crime, and the district attorneys, who prosecute the offenders.”
Their stories are told in Dick Wolf’s hit procedural television franchise, Law & Order, spanning over three decades and six spin-off series.
Wondering how to watch the Law & Order franchise? Here’s how to stream Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU), and Law & Order: Organized Crime now on Hulu.
*DUN DUN*
How to Watch Law & Order
1990 – 2010; 2022 – present (22 Seasons)
On September 13, 1990, TV watchers were introduced to what would become one of the most successful procedural dramas in television history — Law & Order.
Aside from the catchy theme song, incredible writing, and dynamic characters, Law & Order can attribute its popularity to its dual narrative and “based on real events” storytelling approach. The first half of each episode focuses on the law enforcement side of a criminal investigation, while the second half focuses on the subsequent legal proceedings — providing a comprehensive view of the U.S. criminal justice system.
Hulu + Live TV subscribers can watch select episodes of Law & Order on-demand or stream new and syndicated episodes as they air on cable channels.
Watch: Law & Order*
*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.
Law & Order Cast
Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy
Camryn Manheim as Kate Dixon
Reid Scott as Vincent Riley
Hugh Dancy as Nolan Price
Odelya Halevi as Samantha Maroun
Mehcad Brooks as Jalen Shaw
Anthony Anderson as Kevin Bernard
How to Watch Law & Order: SVU
1999 – present (24 Seasons)
Nine years after the premiere of Law & Order, creator Dick Wolf introduced the world to detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) in the spinoff series Law & Order: SVU.
Following the same dual narrative approach, Law & Order: SVU takes viewers from the precinct to the courtroom, depicting deeply emotional stories surrounding sexual assault, child abuse, domestic violence, and human trafficking cases.
All Hulu subscribers have access to 24 seasons of Law & Order: SVU, streaming now.
Watch: Law & Order: SVU
Law & Order: SVU Cast
Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson
Ice-T as Odafin “Fin” Tutuola
Peter Scanavino as Dominick “Sonny” Carisi, Jr.
Octavio Pisano as Joe Velasco
How to Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime
2021 – present (3 Seasons)
The newest spin-off in the Law & Order franchise, Law & Order: Organized Crime is all about taking down criminal enterprises, large and small. From drug rings to fake vaccines, former SVU detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) will stop at nothing to bring perpetrators to justice — often soliciting the help of SVU detective Olivia Benson.
Hulu + Live TV subscribers can watch select episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime on-demand or stream new and syndicated episodes as they air on cable channels.
Watch: Law & Order: Organized Crime*
*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.
Law & Order: Organized Crime Cast
Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler
Danielle Moné Truitt as Ayanna Bell
Ainsley Seiger as Jet Slootmaekers
Rick Gonzalez as Bobby Reyes
Tamara Taylor as Angela Wheatley
Dylan McDermott as Richard Wheatley
Are you an amateur crime sleuth with an affinity for procedural dramas? Check out our list of the best cop and detective shows streaming now on Hulu.
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