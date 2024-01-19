“In the criminal justice system, the people are represented by two separate yet equally important groups: the police, who investigate crime, and the district attorneys, who prosecute the offenders.”

Their stories are told in Dick Wolf’s hit procedural television franchise, Law & Order, spanning over three decades and six spin-off series.

Wondering how to watch the Law & Order franchise? Here’s how to stream Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU), and Law & Order: Organized Crime now on Hulu.

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How to Watch Law & Order

1990 – 2010; 2022 – present (22 Seasons)

On September 13, 1990, TV watchers were introduced to what would become one of the most successful procedural dramas in television history — Law & Order.

Aside from the catchy theme song, incredible writing, and dynamic characters, Law & Order can attribute its popularity to its dual narrative and “based on real events” storytelling approach. The first half of each episode focuses on the law enforcement side of a criminal investigation, while the second half focuses on the subsequent legal proceedings — providing a comprehensive view of the U.S. criminal justice system.

Hulu + Live TV subscribers can watch select episodes of Law & Order on-demand or stream new and syndicated episodes as they air on cable channels.

Watch: Law & Order *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Law & Order Cast

Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy

Camryn Manheim as Kate Dixon

Reid Scott as Vincent Riley

Hugh Dancy as Nolan Price

Odelya Halevi as Samantha Maroun

Mehcad Brooks as Jalen Shaw

Anthony Anderson as Kevin Bernard

How to Watch Law & Order: SVU

1999 – present (24 Seasons)

Nine years after the premiere of Law & Order, creator Dick Wolf introduced the world to detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) in the spinoff series Law & Order: SVU.

Following the same dual narrative approach, Law & Order: SVU takes viewers from the precinct to the courtroom, depicting deeply emotional stories surrounding sexual assault, child abuse, domestic violence, and human trafficking cases.

All Hulu subscribers have access to 24 seasons of Law & Order: SVU, streaming now.

Watch: Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU Cast

Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson

Ice-T as Odafin “Fin” Tutuola

Peter Scanavino as Dominick “Sonny” Carisi, Jr.

Octavio Pisano as Joe Velasco

How to Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime

2021 – present (3 Seasons)

The newest spin-off in the Law & Order franchise, Law & Order: Organized Crime is all about taking down criminal enterprises, large and small. From drug rings to fake vaccines, former SVU detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) will stop at nothing to bring perpetrators to justice — often soliciting the help of SVU detective Olivia Benson.

Hulu + Live TV subscribers can watch select episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime on-demand or stream new and syndicated episodes as they air on cable channels.

Watch: Law & Order: Organized Crime *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Cast

Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler

Danielle Moné Truitt as Ayanna Bell

Ainsley Seiger as Jet Slootmaekers

Rick Gonzalez as Bobby Reyes

Tamara Taylor as Angela Wheatley

Dylan McDermott as Richard Wheatley