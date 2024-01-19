A still image from the procedural show, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

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Where to Watch ‘Law Order,’ ‘Law Order: SVU,’ and ‘Law Order: Organized Crime’: Streaming Now on Hulu

January 19, 2024

“In the criminal justice system, the people are represented by two separate yet equally important groups: the police, who investigate crime, and the district attorneys, who prosecute the offenders.” 

Their stories are told in Dick Wolf’s hit procedural television franchise, Law & Order, spanning over three decades and six spin-off series.

Wondering how to watch the Law & Order franchise? Here’s how to stream Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU), and Law & Order: Organized Crime now on Hulu. 

*DUN DUN*

How to Watch Law & Order

Title art for the procedural show, Law &amp; Order.

1990 – 2010; 2022 – present (22 Seasons)

On September 13, 1990, TV watchers were introduced to what would become one of the most successful procedural dramas in television history — Law & Order

Aside from the catchy theme song, incredible writing, and dynamic characters, Law & Order can attribute its popularity to its dual narrative and “based on real events” storytelling approach. The first half of each episode focuses on the law enforcement side of a criminal investigation, while the second half focuses on the subsequent legal proceedings — providing a comprehensive view of the U.S. criminal justice system. 

Hulu + Live TV subscribers can watch select episodes of Law & Order on-demand or stream new and syndicated episodes as they air on cable channels. 

Watch: Law & Order*

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Law & Order Cast

  • Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy

  • Camryn Manheim as Kate Dixon

  • Reid Scott as Vincent Riley

  • Hugh Dancy as Nolan Price

  • Odelya Halevi as Samantha Maroun

  • Mehcad Brooks as Jalen Shaw

  • Anthony Anderson as Kevin Bernard

How to Watch Law & Order: SVU

Title art for the procedural show, Law &amp; Order: SVU.

1999 – present (24 Seasons)

Nine years after the premiere of Law & Order, creator Dick Wolf introduced the world to detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) in the spinoff series Law & Order: SVU

Following the same dual narrative approach, Law & Order: SVU takes viewers from the precinct to the courtroom, depicting deeply emotional stories surrounding sexual assault, child abuse, domestic violence, and human trafficking cases.

All Hulu subscribers have access to 24 seasons of Law & Order: SVU, streaming now. 

Watch: Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU Cast

  • Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson

  • Ice-T as Odafin “Fin” Tutuola

  • Peter Scanavino as Dominick “Sonny” Carisi, Jr.

  • Octavio Pisano as Joe Velasco

How to Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime

Title art for the procedural show, Law &amp; Order: Organized Crime.

2021 – present (3 Seasons)

The newest spin-off in the Law & Order franchise, Law & Order: Organized Crime is all about taking down criminal enterprises, large and small. From drug rings to fake vaccines, former SVU detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) will stop at nothing to bring perpetrators to justice — often soliciting the help of SVU detective Olivia Benson. 

Hulu + Live TV subscribers can watch select episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime on-demand or stream new and syndicated episodes as they air on cable channels. 

Watch: Law & Order: Organized Crime*

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Cast

  • Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler

  • Danielle Moné Truitt as Ayanna Bell

  • Ainsley Seiger as Jet Slootmaekers

  • Rick Gonzalez as Bobby Reyes

  • Tamara Taylor as Angela Wheatley

  • Dylan McDermott as Richard Wheatley

Are you an amateur crime sleuth with an affinity for procedural dramas? Check out our list of the best cop and detective shows streaming now on Hulu.

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