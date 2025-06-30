The 2025 NHL season has ended with the Florida Panthers clinching their second Stanley Cup in a row. The Panthers were victorious in Game Six, winning the best-of-seven tournament 4-2.

Here’s a recap of the championship: In Game One, the Oilers bested the Panthers in overtime with a final score of 4-3. In Game Two, the Panthers hit back at the Oilers for a heart-pumping double-overtime win of 5-4.

In Game Three, the Panthers beat the Oilers 6-1. The Oilers summoned their strength for Game Four, winning 5-4 in overtime. And in Game Five, the Panthers roared back with a definitive 5-2 win.

Game Six featured fierce play, but after the Oilers scored the first goal of the game, they couldn’t advance their tally. For the Panthers, Sam Reinhart made four goals, and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky had 28 saves. The game ended 5-1 with the Panthers winning the 2025 Stanley Cup.

How to Watch Live Sports

The 2025 Stanley Cup is over. But you can watch other sporting events on Hulu + Live TV and ESPN+.

Watch Live Sports on Hulu + Live TV

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Watch Live Sports on ESPN+

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When Was the Stanley Cup?

The Stanley Cup Finals started Wednesday, June 4, 2025. It ended Tuesday, June 17 with Game Six.

Stanley Cup Finals: Dates, Times, and Scores

Game 1 — Wednesday, June 4: Panthers @ Oilers, 8:00 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN+)

Edmonton Oilers 4, Florida Panthers 3

Game 2 — Friday, June 6: Panthers @ Oilers, 8:00 p.m. EST | (ABC, ESPN+)

Florida Panthers 5, Edmonton Oilers 4

Game 3 — Monday, June 9: Oilers @ Panthers, 8:00 p.m. EST | (ABC, ESPN+)

Florida Panthers 6, Edmonton Oilers 1

Game 4 — Thursday, June 12: Oilers @ Panthers, 8:00 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN+)

Edmonton Oilers 5, Florida Panthers 4

Game 5 — Saturday, June 14: Panthers @ Oilers, 8:00 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN+)

Florida Panthers 5, Edmonton Oilers 2

Game 6 — Tuesday, June 17: Oilers @ Panthers, 8:00 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN+)

Florida Panthers 5, Edmonton Oilers 1

Game 7 — Not played

What Channel Was the Stanley Cup on?

The Stanley Cup Finals aired on ABC and ESPN+.

Check out the official NHL website for the full schedule for more information.

Who Won the Stanley Cup 2024?

The Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup in 2024 against the Edmonton Oilers, so this year’s Stanley Cup Final was a rematch.

A consecutive-year Stanley Cup Final rematch like this hasn’t occurred since 2008 and 2009. In 2008, the Detroit Red Wings beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, and in 2009, Pittsburgh defeated Detroit.

What NHL Team Has the Most Stanley Cups?

The Montréal Canadiens have won the most Stanley Cups in the NHL with 24 titles, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs (13) and the Detroit Red Wings (11).