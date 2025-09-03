National Geographic SharkFest: Schedule, Where To Watch & More

Get ready to sink your teeth into another fin-tastic summer of shark stories. National Geographic’s SharkFest returns for its 14th season with seven new documentaries exploring everything from hammerhead sharks and giant makos to great whites and shark conservation.

Here’s your guide to SharkFest 2026, including featured specials and where to watch on Hulu.

SharkFest 2026 Field Guide

What is SharkFest? National Geographic’s annual summer event celebrating sharks through expert-led documentaries focused on science, exploration, and conservation.

When is SharkFest? SharkFest 2026 begins Sunday, July 5 , with new programming rolling out throughout the month.

Where can I watch SharkFest? Stream select SharkFest specials on Hulu and Disney+ or watch live on National Geographic with Hulu + Live TV.

What’s new this year? SharkFest 2026 features seven new documentaries, including Hammerhead Sharks Up Close With Bertie Gregory, World’s Biggest Mako, Attack of the Samurai Sharks, and more.

What Is National Geographic SharkFest?

National Geographic’s Annual Shark Celebration

SharkFest is National Geographic’s annual celebration of the ocean’s most fascinating predators. Returning for its 14th year, the event pairs breathtaking underwater cinematography with original documentaries that explore the latest discoveries in shark science, behavior, and conservation.

Science Meets Storytelling: The NatGeo Approach

Every expedition begins with a question. Why are hammerhead populations declining? Where do giant makos still thrive? What happens when sharks compete for the same hunting grounds? Guided by National Geographic Explorers and marine scientists, SharkFest follows the search for answers and brings viewers along for every discovery beneath the surface.

SharkFest 2026 Schedule & Specials

SharkFest officially begins July 5 with Hammerhead Sharks Up Close With Bertie Gregory. Throughout the month, National Geographic expands the event with six additional shark documentaries exploring everything from great white behavior to ancient shark attacks and conservation success stories.

July 5 Premiere: Hammerhead Sharks Up Close With Bertie Gregory

SharkFest 2026 begins with Emmy®- and BAFTA-winning National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory as he travels to Mexico’s Pacific waters in search of endangered hammerhead sharks. Alongside leading scientists and local experts, Gregory investigates how protected marine habitats are helping these iconic predators recover. And he captures a rare underwater encounter that fully displays the grandeur of these creatures.

His previous SharkFest documentary, Sharks Up Close With Bertie Gregory , is also streaming now on Hulu for all subscribers.

Watch: Hammerhead Sharks Up Close With Bertie Gregory

Attack of the Samurai Sharks (2026)

Could a 3,000-year-old skeleton hold evidence of one of history’s earliest shark attacks? A team of shark experts examines mysterious bite marks on ancient remains in Japan, combining archaeology and marine science to solve a centuries-old mystery.

Watch: Attack of the Samurai Sharks

World’s Biggest Mako (2026)

The search for the world's biggest mako takes scientists to the waters off New Zealand, where unexpected discoveries could reshape what researchers know about the endangered species. Their expedition asks a remarkable question: Could giant makos be returning to waters where they were once thought to be disappearing?

Watch: World’s Biggest Mako

Shark vs. Giant Croc (2026)

Bull sharks and saltwater crocodiles share the murky reaches of Australia’s Daintree River — but what happens when their territories overlap? Researchers use advanced technology and hands-on fieldwork to investigate how these formidable predators compete for space and prey.

Watch: Shark vs. Giant Croc

Shark Island Showdown (2026)

Something is drawing tiger, dusky, and Galápagos sharks to remote Norfolk Island in unusually high numbers. Using tracking technology and underwater expeditions, scientists set out to uncover the mystery behind this remarkable gathering.

Watch: Shark Island Showdown

Sharks: Reef Rivals (2026)

An isolated lagoon on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef becomes the setting for an ever-changing battle for survival. As the tides rise and fall, shifting conditions reshape the food chain, revealing how multiple shark species adapt to survive in the same reef.

Watch: Sharks: Reef Rivals

Great White Gauntlet (2026)

Capturing a great white shark’s point of view is no easy task. Near Australia’s Greenly Island, researchers battle rough seas and unpredictable conditions as they attempt to attach an onboard camera to record the predator’s movements beneath the waves.

Watch: Great White Gauntlet

Where To Watch SharkFest

Stream SharkFest on Hulu

SharkFest 2026 specials are available to stream on Hulu, so you can watch National Geographic’s latest shark documentaries whenever it fits your schedule.

Sign up for Hulu

Watch SharkFest Live With Hulu + Live TV

Prefer to watch as new specials premiere? Hulu + Live TV includes the National Geographic channel, so you can tune in live throughout SharkFest.

Get Hulu + Live TV

Stream It With the Disney+, Hulu Bundle

SharkFest is also available across Hulu and Disney+ with the Disney Bundle, giving you one subscription for even more National Geographic programming.

Sign Up for the Disney+, Hulu Bundle

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