In war, everyone believes they are on the right side. The real differentiator is how far you are willing to go to fight for what you believe in — no matter who you must take down to achieve it.

But what happens when the lines between right and wrong blur and the very people you’re fighting for become the casualties of your conviction?

Say Nothing is a new FX limited series based on the historical non-fiction book, “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe, telling the story of The Troubles period in Northern Ireland as told from the perspective of Dolours Price — a former member of the Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA).

Here’s everything you need to know about the show, including cast and character bios, streaming info, and a brief history of Northern Ireland.

Watch: Say Nothing

What Is FX’s New Historical Drama Say Nothing About?

The new FX limited series recounts the violent and controversial years of The Troubles in Northern Ireland. The show is largely based on the book , “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe.

How to Watch Say Nothing

All Hulu subscribers can watch the entire limited series (nine episodes) on-demand now on Hulu.

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Say Nothing Cast

Lola Petticrew as Dolours Price

Both the book and the FX series tell the story of The Troubles through the life and experience of Dolours Price — a member of the IRA during The Troubles of Northern Ireland.

Hazel Doupe as Marian Price

The sister of Dolours Price, Marian, is another prominent member of the IRA and worked in partnership with Dolours to carry out violent attacks.

Judith Roddy as Jean McConville

A Catholic and widowed mother of ten, Jean McConville resided with her children in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where neighbors accused her of being an informer to the British. Due to the allegations, McConville was kidnapped and brutally murdered by the IRA — even though there was no evidence to support the accusations against her.

Her abduction and murder by the Provisional IRA are emblematic of the organization’s ruthless tactics, including the execution of civilians accused of being informers without concrete evidence.

Maxine Peake as Older Dolours Price

As part of the Belfast Project at Boston College — an oral history project documenting the personal testimonies of former IRA members — Dolours Price told the story of The Troubles and the internal workings of the IRA from her point of view.

It was in this interview that she admitted to her involvement in the McConville case and spoke openly about the psychological toll of her actions along with her feelings of disillusionment with the IRA.

Anthony Boyle as Brendan Hughes

Brendan Hughes was a former commander in the IRA, known for his leadership in the organization’s armed campaign during The Troubles.

Josh Finan as Gerry Adams

In the show, Gerry Adams is portrayed as the head of the IRA during the 1970s. However, Adams later denies any involvement in the IRA. He goes on to become a prominent Irish Republican politician and a key component in the Northern Ireland peace process, advocating for negotiations with the British government and the disarmament of the IRA.

Is Say Nothing Based On a True Story?

Yes, Say Nothing is a dramatization based on the non-fiction book, “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe about The Troubles — a dark era in Irish history.

The book recounts The Troubles decades in Northern Ireland by using the story of Jean McConville as the center point. McConville was a widowed mother of 10 who was wrongfully kidnapped and murdered by the IRA because she was incorrectly believed to be an informer to the British Army — highlighting the IRA’s widespread and controversial use of violence.

What Are The Troubles?

The Troubles were a violent period of Northern Ireland. Though it technically began in 1969, the conflicts leading up to this point in history began long before the 1900s.

1919–1921: The Irish War of Independence

To understand the conflict of The Troubles, it’s important to go back to The Irish War of Independence from 1919–1921. Up until this war, all of Ireland had been under English rule for centuries. The British reign over Ireland didn’t sit well with the majority of the Irish population due to the religious alienation, economic exploitation, political control, and loss of cultural identity the Irish experienced under British rule.

Though the Irish War of Independence was a long time coming after years of conflict, the immediate spark for the war was ignited by the escalating tension between Irish nationalists and British authorities after the First World War — a war that strengthened Ireland’s desire for self-determination.

1921: The Creation of Northern Ireland

The Irish War of Independence lasted for two years before the Anglo-Irish Treaty (1921) signing — a peace agreement that declared most of Ireland independent from the British. Northern Ireland, however, remained under British control and became a separate entity from the rest of Ireland.

1969–1998: The Troubles Period in Northern Ireland

Unlike Southern Ireland, which mainly consisted of Catholics and Irish nationalists, much of Northern Ireland was pro-UK and shared the same Protestant beliefs as the British. However, not all of Northern Ireland supported the British. There was still a large population of marginalized Irish Catholics and nationalists that remained in the North, where they experienced discrimination in housing, employment, and social representation.

This is where The Troubles of Northern Ireland began. Spanning over three decades — from 1969 to 1998 — Irish Catholic nationalists residing in Northern Ireland began fighting for a free and united Ireland.

Inspired by the Civil Rights Movements in the United States and across the world in the 1960s, many Irish nationalists and Catholics in Northern Ireland joined groups like the IRA. Their goal was to end Protestant domination in the North and unite the island of Ireland under a single, independent government.

What was intended to be a peaceful movement by the Irish nationalists became ultra-violent once the IRA gained traction. Before long, IRA nationalists were fighting by any means necessary — even if it meant taking out some of their own.

This is where the stories of Dolours Price, Marian Price, and Jean McConville begin in Say Nothing.

Who Is Jean McConville?

Jean McConville was a Catholic and widowed mother of ten who was abducted and murdered by the IRA during The Troubles in Northern Ireland. Her case is infamously one of the most controversial incidents of the conflict, and it became central to understanding the complex and brutal nature of the IRA’s actions during that time.

Who Is Dolours Price?

Dolours Price was a prominent figure in the Provisional IRA during The Troubles. Known for her involvement in IRA violence and her role in the abduction and execution of Jean McConville, Price’s life and actions have been the subject of controversy. Her personal story, as told in Say Nothing, sheds light on the psychological and moral toll of the violence that marked The Troubles.

Where Is Dolours Price Now?

Dolours Price passed away on January 23, 2013, in Dublin, Ireland at the age of 61. After suffering from a series of health issues, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) linked to her involvement in The Troubles — her health had been in decline for several years before her death.