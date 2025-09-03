Hulu’s ‘The Mob’ Reality Show: Cast, Streaming, & More

Everyone wants to be part of the Family — until it’s their turn to get whacked.

Hosted by Parker Posey, The Mob is a celebrity reality competition that brings together reality stars, actors, musicians, and television personalities to compete for up to $250,000 in cash.

Set in a lavish Italian villa, the series combines mob-movie-inspired challenges with a game of social strategy, turning family loyalty into part of the game.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Mob, including the cast, gameplay, release date, and how to watch.

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The Mob Cheat Sheet

Who’s hosting the game?: Parker Posey

What’s at stake?: Up to $250,000

Where does it take place?: A lavish Italian villa

When does it premiere?: Expected in 2026

Where can I watch it?: Hulu

What kind of show is it?: A celebrity reality competition

Who’s in it?: Familiar faces from The Sopranos, The Bachelor, Selling Sunset, Dancing With the Stars, and more

A Reality Competition With a Mob Twist: How Does The Mob Work?

Part of Hulu’s Get Real lineup, The Mob is a celebrity reality competition built around power, loyalty, and survival. Contestants compete in challenges for a chance to win up to $250,000, but success isn’t determined by performance alone. As alliances shift and power changes hands, every decision can impact who stays in the game.

Here’s a closer look at how the game works:

Episodes: Each episode features jobs inspired by classic mob movies . Contestants must complete these challenges to survive and stay in the game.

The Family: The celebrity contestants, collectively known as the Family, must navigate both the challenges and the social dynamics of the game.

Leader of the Family: Every family needs a Don. Chosen by the Family, the Don holds significant power and can influence who makes money, who remains in the competition, and who gets whacked.

Making Enemies: The Don sits at the top of the Family hierarchy, but the question remains: Can they stay in control or will the Family decide it’s time for a new boss?

Getting Whacked: In The Mob, getting whacked means your time in the game may be coming to an end. Tune in to see which members of the Family end up sleeping with the fishes.

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The Mob Cast: Meet the Family

Every mob family has its characters. This one just happens to be full of reality stars, actors, musicians, and TV personalities.

From The Sopranos and The Bachelor to Selling Sunset and Dancing With the Stars, The Mob brings together a cast that’s no stranger to competition.

Parker Posey Heads the Family

Emmy-nominated actress Parker Posey serves as the host and ring leader of The Mob. Known best for projects like The White Lotus ,* Best in Show, and Party Girl, Posey brings her wit and larger-than-life personality to the game.

The Contestants

No powerful mafia family is complete without a colorful cast of characters. Here’s who’s joining The Mob this season:

How To Watch The Mob

Ready to join the game? Here's what you need to know before The Mob premieres:

Where To Watch: The Mob is a Hulu Original reality competition series and will stream exclusively on Hulu.

Premiere Date: The Mob is expected to premiere in 2026, though an exact release date has not yet been announced.

Sign Up for Hulu: When The Mob arrives, you’ll need a Hulu subscription to watch. Ready to get started? Sign Up for Hulu .

More Reality TV on Hulu

The Mob joins a growing lineup of reality and unscripted programming on Hulu. As part of Hulu’s Get Real collection, the series expands the platform’s growing lineup of unscripted series built around big personalities and endless drama.

While you wait for The Mob to arrive, explore more reality TV shows on Hulu, including fan favorites like Love Overboard , The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives , and other drama-packed unscripted series.

*The White Lotus and The Sopranos require the Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility varies by service. ©2026 Disney and its related entities. HBO Max ©2026 Home Box Office, Inc.

**Dancing With the Stars is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.