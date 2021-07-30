Political drama can often be stranger than fiction. If you're looking to learn about the prominent political leaders whose work influences our lives—beyond what you can read about in the paper or watch on the news—then you’ve come to the right place.

Discover Hulu’s collection of documentaries about American politics, plus more political movies and shows you’ll love.

Best Political Documentaries

Hillary

A remarkably intimate portrait of a public woman, the Emmy®-nominated docuseries Hillary brings you along on the campaign trail with former First Lady and Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton.

The four-part Hulu Original series features exclusive interviews with Hillary, Bill and Chelsea Clinton, examining how Hillary became at once one of the most admired and vilified women in the world. Be sure to check out The Clintons: An American Odyssey for more on this American royal family .

Watch: Hillary

Totally Under Control

Unprecedented times placed unprecedented pressure on the government to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Totally Under Control examines the U.S. government’s response to the pandemic from the perspective of scientists and public health officials.

Watch: Totally Under Control

RBG

During her iconic tenure, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg set a new precedent for women’s rights and gender equality. Hear her extraordinary story in her own words, as well as through the tales of those who knew her best.

Watch: RBG

Truth and Lies: Watergate

Truth and Lies: Watergate dives deep into one of the most shocking political scandals of the century. Exclusive interviews, photos, and video footage document the events leading up to President Richard Nixon’s impeachment.

Watch: Truth and Lies: Watergate

Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes

Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes documents the rise and fall of one of the most powerful and divisive figures in media and politics. Learn more about Roger Ailes’ eventual downfall, after multiple sexual harassment allegations, in the Academy Award®-winning film Bombshell .

Watch: Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes

The Brink

The Brink follows former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, exposing his keen manipulation of the press and recounting the events that led up to the 2018 U.S. midterm elections.

Watch: The Brink

Best Political Movies & Shows

Vice

Few former U.S. Vice Presidents are more memorable than George W. Bush’s right-hand man, Dick Cheney. The Academy Award®-winning drama Vice tells the story of Cheney’s rise to power and how the Washington insider changed the course of American history.

Watch: Vice

Mrs. America

The popular FX on Hulu series Mrs. America tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment from the perspectives of prominent figures in the culture wars of the ‘70s, including “the sweetheart of the silent majority” Phyllis Schlafly (Cate Blanchett) and feminist pioneers like Gloria Steinem (Rose Byrne), Jill Ruckelshaus (Elizabeth Banks), and Shirley Chisholm (Uzo Aduba, who won an Emmy® for her role in 2020).

Watch: Mrs. America

The Comey Rule

The Golden Globe®-nominated series The Comey Rule provides a glimpse into the relationship between former FBI Director James Comey (Jeff Daniels) and President Donald Trump (Brendan Gleeson) following the 2016 presidential election.

Discover this and more shows based on books streaming now .

Watch: The Comey Rule *

*The Comey Rule requires SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.