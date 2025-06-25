After over 1,000 regular season games and a gripping seven-game NBA Final, the 2025 champions have been crowned: The Oklahoma City Thunder!

It’s their first championship since their relocation and name change from the Seattle Supersonics. That team won the NBA title in 1979. The Indiana Pacers have yet to win an NBA championship.

Highlights From the 2025 NBA Finals Live on ABC

Western Conference champs the Oklahoma City Thunder and Eastern Conference winners the Indiana Pacers squared off for Game One. The Pacers rallied from behind with heavy influence from star Tyrese Haliburton to win the game by a single point.

In Game Two, the Thunder came rolling back with a vengeance, leading over the Pacers by double digits for much of the game. The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored an impressive 34 points. The Pacers beat back the Thunder to win Game Three in a very close contest.

At the start of Game Four, the Pacers had two wins under their belts. But the Thunder, trailing by 10 points, rallied in the fourth quarter, creating a tie of 2-2 games. The Thunder’s lightning struck again for Game Five, with Jalen Williams contributing 40 points to the win.

Undaunted, the Pacers won Game Six to tie the teams 3-3. Game Seven would decide 2025’s winner. After leading at the half, the Pacers lost star Tyrese Haliburton when he left the court injured. The Thunder emerged victorious, walking away as the 2025 NBA champions.

When Were the 2025 NBA Finals on ABC?

Thursday, June 5, 2025 – Sunday, June 22, 2025

The winners of the Eastern and Western Conferences, the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, went basket-to-basket for seven games. The Finals began on Thursday, June 5 and ended Sunday, June 22 with a 103-91 win for Oklahoma City in Game Seven.

NBA Finals on ABC: Dates, Times, and Scores

The champion must win the best of seven games. (The winner of each game is bolded below.)

Game 1 — Thursday, June 5: Pacers @ Thunder, 8:30 p.m. EST (ABC)

Indiana Pacers 111, Oklahoma City Thunder 110

Game 2 — Sunday, June 8: Pacers @ Thunder, 8:00 p.m. EST (ABC)

Oklahoma City Thunder 123, Indiana Pacers 107

Game 3 — Wednesday, June 11: Thunder @ Pacers, 8:30 p.m. EST (ABC)

Indiana Pacers 116, Oklahoma City Thunder 107

Game 4 — Friday, June 13: Thunder @ Pacers, 8:30 p.m. EST (ABC)

Oklahoma City Thunder 111, Indiana Pacers 104

Game 5 — Monday, June 16: Pacers @ Thunder, 8:30 p.m. EST (ABC)

Oklahoma City Thunder 120, Indiana Pacers 109

Game 6 — Thursday, June 29: Thunder @ Pacers, 8:30 p.m. EST (ABC)

Indiana Pacers 108, Oklahoma City Thunder 91

Game 7 — Sunday, June 22: Pacers @ Thunder, 8:00 p.m. EST (ABC)

Oklahoma City Thunder 103, Indiana Pacers 91

Who Won the 2024 NBA Finals on ABC?

The Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 4-1 in a five-game series to win the NBA Finals on ABC for the 2023 – 2024 season. The Celtics broke the league record for most titles with this 18th championship win.