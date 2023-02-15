Racing season is in full speed—don’t get left in the dust.

You don’t need cable to watch the Daytona 500. With a Hulu + Live* subscription, you can watch every lap and heart-racing finish.

Want to learn how? We’ll show you. On your mark, get set, go!

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply.

When is the Daytona 500?

The Daytona 500 is happening Sunday, February 19. Start time is at 2:30 p.m. EST.

What Channel is the Daytona 500 on?

The Daytona 500 will air live on FOX.

How to Watch the Daytona 500 Live Without Cable

Ready to start streaming season races without having to sign a cable contract? This weekend, you can watch the Daytona 500 live on FOX with Hulu+ Live TV. Here’s how to get started:

Log in with your Hulu credentials if you’re already subscribed (current Hulu subscribers can switch to Live TV*). New and returning subscribers can sign up to activate their account. Set up your Live TV supported devices such as Android, Apple, Chromecast, Fire TV, LG TV, Mac and PC browsers, Playstation, Roku, Samsung TV, VIZIO, Xbox, and more. Enter your zip code to find local live TV availability for channels carrying and streaming NASCAR and other live sports. Turn on your surround sound and enjoy your front-row seat to one of the biggest NASCAR events of the year.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply.

Record NASCAR Races with Hulu’s Cloud DVR

Can’t catch the race live? No Problem. With Hulu’s Cloud DVR, you won’t miss a single lap. Here’s how:

Find what you want to watch using the Live Guide . Click record from the Guide, or navigate to the details page and find the record icon. That’s it, you’re recording! And, for later, here’s how to manage your Cloud DVR recordings.

Get More NASCAR With ESPN+ on Hulu

You don’t have to wait for race day to get your NASCAR fix. With ESPN+ on Hulu*, you get access to these must-watch NASCAR specials.

*ESPN+ add-on (or Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle Basic/Premium or Legacy) subscription required. Access ESPN+ content via Hulu and ESPN+; select content only available via ESPN app and espn.com. Terms apply.

Intimidator: The Lasting Legacy of Dale Earnhardt

20 years after the fateful last lap of the Daytona 500, ESPN’s award-winning E:60 series takes NASCAR fans back to Dale Earnhardt’s last race and explores the lasting legacy his name has held in the racing community and pop culture for over two decades.

Watch: Intimidator: The Lasting Legacy of Dale Earnhardt *

*ESPN+ add-on (or Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle Basic/Premium or Legacy) subscription required. Access ESPN+ content via Hulu and ESPN+; select content only available via ESPN app and espn.com. Terms apply.

E:60: Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson’s love for NASCAR started at an early age, making his way into winners circles before when he was just a teenager. Get to know the origin story of the racing franchise’s first Japanese-American driver in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series.

Watch: E:60: Kyle Larson *

*ESPN+ add-on (or Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle Basic/Premium or Legacy) subscription required. Access ESPN+ content via Hulu and ESPN+; select content only available via ESPN app and espn.com. Terms apply.

SC Featured: Bubba Wallace

This SportsCenter Featured special takes a deep dive into the life and career of Darrell Wallace Jr., and how he became Bubba Wallace, a successful contender in a predominantly white sport. On and off the track, Wallace is an unstoppable force in the fight for racial equality.

Watch: SC Featured: The Transformation of Bubba Wallace *

*ESPN+ add-on (or Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle Basic/Premium or Legacy) subscription required. Access ESPN+ content via Hulu and ESPN+; select content only available via ESPN app and espn.com. Terms apply.

E:60: Fist Full of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace is a symbol of change in the NASCAR community, and his story is a powerful and important one. Dive even deeper into the life and career or Bubba Wallace in this ESPN E:60 special.

Watch: E:60: Fist Full of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace *

*ESPN+ add-on (or Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle Basic/Premium or Legacy) subscription required. Access ESPN+ content via Hulu and ESPN+; select content only available via ESPN app and espn.com. Terms apply.

30 for 30: Tim Richmond: To the Limit

Tim Richmond was born with an insatiable hunger for winning and was notorious for getting himself into trouble from time to time. Learn about the life and career of this infamous NASCAR driver, driven by giving Dale Earnhardt a run for his money.

Watch: 30 for 30: Tim Richmond: To the Limit *

*ESPN+ add-on (or Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle Basic/Premium or Legacy) subscription required. Access ESPN+ content via Hulu and ESPN+; select content only available via ESPN app and espn.com. Terms apply.