Get ready for heart-pounding spy action, jaw-dropping stunts, and edge-of-your-seat suspense.

This guide to the Mission: Impossible movies walks you through every mission, from the 1996 classic that launched the franchise to the epic final chapter now in theaters.

And once the curtain falls on Ethan Hunt’s last mission, keep the adrenaline pumping with a lineup of action movies just like Mission: Impossible available to stream now.

How Many Mission: Impossible Movies Are There?

There are now eight Mission: Impossible movies in total, including the latest installment — Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025).

Is Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning the Final One?

Yes, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is the eighth and final movie of the Mission: Impossible franchise.

How to Watch All the Mission: Impossible Movies in Order

To fully appreciate the evolution of the iconic Ethan Hunt, it’s best to watch the Mission: Impossible movies in their original release order. This way, you’ll experience the storylines, plot twists, and escalating stakes as they were originally intended — making each mission more thrilling than the last.

1. Mission: Impossible (1996)

When a covert mission goes horribly wrong, IMF (Impossible Mission Force) agent Ethan Hunt — played by Tom Cruise — is accused of betraying the agency and intentionally sabotaging the mission.

With no choice but to go rogue, Hunt races to uncover the mole who framed him, clear his name, and outmaneuver a system designed to erase disavowed agents like him.

Along the way, he pulls off one of the most iconic heists in spy film history. And with Cruise performing his own jaw-dropping stunts from the very beginning, this film didn’t just start a franchise — it redefined what it meant to earn your action stripes.

Watch: Mission: Impossible

2. Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Ethan Hunt is back! This time, he’s shifting from covert ops to high-octane chaos. When a deadly bioweapon falls into the hands of a rogue IMF agent, it’s up to Hunt to recover it before a global catastrophe ensues.

Teaming up with a brilliant thief, who may be more than just an ally, Hunt must stop the rogue agent to save the world — all while driving motorcycles through fire and scaling cliffs without a harness.

Watch: Mission: Impossible II

3. Mission: Impossible III (2006)

The third installment of Mission: Impossible gets personal for Ethan Hunt when he faces his most ruthless enemy yet: Davian (Philip Seymour Hoffman). Davian is a cold-blooded arms dealer who kidnaps Hunt’s fiancée to leverage a deadly bioweapon known as the “Rabbit’s Foot.”

As the clock ticks toward a global catastrophe with his fiancée’s life hanging in the balance — Hunt is forced into a deadly game of mind control, deception, and impossible decisions. Can he save his future wife and take down one of the most chilling villains he’s ever encountered?

Watch: Mission: Impossible III

4. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

When a catastrophic bombing destroys the Kremlin, Ethan Hunt is wrongfully blamed, and the entire IMF agency is shut down. As the real culprit, a nuclear extremist, pushes the world to the brink of war, Hunt and his rogue team must go off the grid to stop him.

Without backup, resources, or any margin for error, Hunt will risk everything to outwit a ghost-level enemy — even if that means scaling the tallest building in the world with nothing but a pair of high-tech gloves and sheer nerve.

Watch: Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

5. Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015)

Ethan Hunt is no stranger to going rogue. But when the IMF is shut down and absorbed by the CIA, he becomes a fugitive, accused of chasing a phantom threat.

Determined to prove them wrong, Hunt goes dark to expose the Syndicate — a covert network of ex-operatives turned terrorists. With the CIA closing in and the Syndicate’s deadly plan accelerating, Hunt must outmaneuver both sides to stop a global disaster only he can see coming.

Watch: Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

6. Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)

The IMF is back in action, but trust is in short supply. The CIA assigns one of their own operatives, August Walker (Henry Cavill), to keep close tabs on Ethan Hunt and his recently reinstated team as they race to recover stolen plutonium from dangerous Syndicate loyalists.

As nuclear disaster looms, Hunt and his team face their most daring stunts yet. From helicopter chases through jagged mountain ranges to death-defying high-altitude jumps — the pursuit to secure the plutonium is delicate, with every move teetering on the edge of disaster.

Watch: Mission: Impossible – Fallout *

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7. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

Motorcycle chases and jaw-dropping leaps between speeding trains set the stage for a mission unlike any Ethan Hunt has faced before. A dangerous new weapon has emerged, with the power to control what people see, hear, and believe.

As global powers scramble to seize it for their own use, Hunt must unravel a web of deception to figure out exactly who — or what — he’s up against, knowing that even those he serves may not be worthy of what he’s trying to protect.

8. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (2025)

Every choice. Every mission. Every sacrifice. It all leads to this final reckoning.

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt for one last mission to close out this legendary action movie franchise. Experience the epic eighth and final installment, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, in theaters now.

Movies Like Mission: Impossible

Addicted to the intense action, clever espionage, and edge-of-your-seat suspense of the Mission: Impossible movies? Explore these thrilling titles for more pulse-pounding adventures.

The Revenant (2015)

Relentless and driven by survival, Leonardo DiCaprio’s character (Hugh Glass) is a frontiersman left for dead, fighting against impossible odds. Much like the high-stakes missions of the Mission: Impossible movies, The Revenant also delivers daring stunts, epic chase sequences, and a gripping adventure that pushes human endurance to its limits.

Watch: The Revenant

Red Sparrow (2018)

Love spy movies like Mission: Impossible? Red Sparrow dives into the dark, dangerous world of espionage with high-stakes missions, layered deception, and a fiercely resourceful lead. This intense psychological thriller may trade Mission: Impossible-level explosions for psychological warfare, but don’t let that fool you — the stakes are just as deadly.

Watch: Red Sparrow

War of the Worlds (2005)

Mission: Impossible-like action meets alien apocalypse in this sci-fi epic, War of the Worlds. Instead of saving the world from terrorists, Tom Cruise trades covert ops for raw survival as a father desperate to protect his family from an alien invasion.

Watch: War of the Worlds

The Equalizer (2014)

If you can’t get enough of the precision and grit of the Mission: Impossible movies, The Equalizer delivers the same edge with a quieter but just-as-lethal lead character. Denzel Washington stars as Robert McCall — a former special-ops agent who comes out of retirement to deliver justice on his own terms.

Watch: The Equalizer

Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

With a rogue cyber-terrorist, explosive stunts, and one unstoppable hero, Life Free or Die Hard brings the same high-octane energy as the Mission: Impossible movies. In this installment of the Die Hard franchise, Bruce Willis returns as John McClane — a no-nonsense cop forced to outsmart a tech-savvy enemy in a battle to stop a full-scale digital shutdown of the U.S.