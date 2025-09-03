How To Watch ‘Love Island UK’: New Season, Cast, & Drama on Hulu

Before there were international spin-offs, there was Love Island UK. The original series turned a unique (and inherently messy) reality dating show premise into a global phenomenon, bringing viewers along for drama that unfolds in real time.

Now in its 13th season, Love Island UK returns with a new cast of Islanders and Maya Jama back as host. For viewers in the United States, Hulu is the exclusive streaming home of Love Island UK.

Here's everything you need to know about where to watch Love Island UK, when new episodes arrive, and who's joining the villa this season.

Watch: Love Island UK

How To Watch Love Island UK

Love Island UK isn't a once-a-week reality show. New episodes arrive almost daily, turning into a summer ritual for fans who want to follow every relationship as it unfolds.

In the United States, Hulu is the streaming home of Love Island UK. Stream the new season on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, and catch up on every previous season of the hit reality dating series.

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Can I Watch Love Island UK in the United States?

Yes. Love Island UK is available to stream in the U.S. on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

How To Watch the New Season of Love Island UK

To watch new episodes of Love Island UK in the U.S., sign up for Hulu or log into your existing account to start streaming at home or on the go.

New episodes arrive a few days after they premiere in the UK, making Hulu the go-to destination for American viewers who want to keep up with the latest recouplings, bombshells, and firepit moments.

How To Watch Past Seasons of Love Island UK

Want to revisit the Love Island series that started it all? Stream the first 12 seasons of Love Island UK on demand with any Hulu subscription. You can rewatch Ekin-Su's iconic terrace crawl, Amber Gill's Season 5 comeback, and the villa moments fans still talk about before diving into Season 13.

Love Island UK Season 13: Everything You Need To Know

We’ve got the answers to all of your burning questions, including when new episodes arrive in the U.S., where the villa is located, and who's returning to keep an eye on all the drama.

When Does the New Season of Love Island UK Start?

Love Island UK Season 13 premiered in the UK on June 1, 2026, on ITV2 and ITVX. U.S. viewers can stream the new season on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ starting Thursday, June 4.

Where Is the Love Island UK Villa?

Love Island UK Season 13 films in Mallorca, Spain, the sunny setting that has become central to the show’s summer appeal.

Who Hosts Love Island UK?

Maya Jama returns as host of Love Island UK Season 13. She’s joined by longtime narrator Iain Stirling, whose voiceover commentary has been part of the series since the beginning.

Is Love Island UK on Hulu and Disney+?

Yes. In the United States, Hulu is the streaming home of Love Island UK, including Season 13 and all previous seasons. Eligible Disney Bundle subscribers can also stream Love Island UK through Hulu on Disney+.

Are All Seasons of Love Island UK on Hulu?

Yes, Hulu currently offers all 12 previous seasons of Love Island UK.

Is Love Island UK Filmed Live?

Not exactly. While Love Island UK is not filmed live, episodes are produced and released on a rapid schedule throughout the season. That near-real-time format allows viewers to follow relationships, recouplings, and villa drama as events unfold.

Who Does the Voiceovers for Love Island?

Scottish comedian Iain Stirling provides the signature voiceover narration for Love Island UK. Stirling’s quick one-liners and playful commentary have been a defining part of the series since the very beginning.

Meet the Love Island UK Season 13 Cast

Season 13 introduces 12 Islanders from across the UK and beyond, including business owners, a nurse, a detective, a teacher, and a West End performer.

Meet your host and original Islanders for Season 13.

Host: Maya Jama

Returning for her fourth season as host, Maya Jama is back to guide Islanders through every twist, turn, and text message.

Season 13 Original Islanders

Aidan Murphy, 23 — Property broker from Kent, England

Angelista, 24 — Nurse from Staffordshire, England

Ellie Chadwick, 24 — Real estate videographer from West Lothian, Scotland

Jasmine Müller, 27 — Fashion business owner from Dubai, UAE

Lola Deal, 28 — Detective from Kent, England

Lorenzo Alessi, 28 — Business owner from Hertfordshire, England

Mica Harris, 21 — Student from London, England

Ope Sowande, 27 — West End performer from Lincolnshire, England

Robyn Langton, 21 — DJ and quantity surveyor from Liverpool, England

Samraj Toor, 25 — Model from Birmingham, England

Sean Fitzgerald, 25 — Teacher from Galway, Ireland

Samuel Workman, 25 — Electrician from Dudley, England

More Bombshells Are Coming

The original Islanders may have entered the villa first, but they won't be the last. New bombshells arrive throughout the season ready to explore connections, even if that means breaking up a pairing.

Love Island UK vs. Love Island USA: What’s the Difference?

Before there was Love Island USA, there was Love Island UK.

While both series follow the same format, Love Island UK has become known for producing some of the franchise’s most memorable moments and biggest reality TV stars. Alumni like Maura Higgins, Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury, Olivia Attwood, and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu have gone on to build successful careers in television, fashion, entertainment, and social media long after leaving the villa.

The UK series has also delivered many of the franchise’s defining moments and traditions, including Casa Amor, which has since become a staple across international Love Island spin-offs.

For viewers who discovered the franchise through Love Island USA, watching Love Island UK is a chance to experience the series that shaped everything that followed and meet some of reality TV’s most iconic personalities.

Curious about the other villas around the world? Check out our guide on where to watch Love Island to explore every series streaming on Hulu.

More Love Island on Hulu

Love Island (USA)

Looking for a stateside version of the villa experience? Love Island (USA) brings together a new group of singles searching for love under the summer sun. Stream the first three seasons on Hulu.

Watch: Love Island (USA)

Love Island: Australia

The villa moves Down Under in Love Island: Australia. With seven seasons available to stream on Hulu, there’s plenty of romance and heartbreak waiting for viewers ready to explore another side of the franchise.

Watch: Love Island: Australia

Love Island: Decade of Love

Relive 10 years of unforgettable moments from across the franchise. Love Island: Decade of Love revisits the stories and relationships that kept viewers coming back summer after summer.

Watch: Love Island: Decade of Love

Hulu Gets Real: More Reality TV Streaming Now

Still looking for more reality television to stack your summer streaming? Hulu is home to some of the best reality TV shows streaming now.

Catch Love Island UK alum Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu on Vanderpump Villa , watch Maura Higgins hit the ballroom on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars ,* and check out Million Dollar Nannies , a brand-new reality series following ambitious young nannies chasing big opportunities in Ibiza.

*Dancing with the Stars is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.