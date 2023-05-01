The coronation countdown is on! You are cordially invited to the royal coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort, Camilla Bowles, on Saturday, May 6.

Though the first coronation in 70 years is happening all the way across the pond, Hulu and ABC are bringing exclusive coverage to American viewers willing to wake up early enough to witness this historical moment in real time.

Good Morning America and the ABC News team will be broadcasting live from London beginning the week of the coronation to bring you exclusive coverage of all the royal pageantry — from final preparations to the coronation procession and ceremony traditions.

Wondering how to watch King Charles III’s coronation? Here’s everything you need to know.

Watch Live: King Charles Coronation

How to Watch King Charles III’s Coronation

Watch ABC’s coronation coverage starting Thursday, May 4, without cable using Hulu + Live TV .* Here’s how to get started.

Get Started with Hulu + Live TV

Log in with your current Hulu credentials if you’re already subscribed and switch to Live TV* in your Account menu. New to Hulu? Sign up for a Hulu + Live TV account. Set up the Live TV-supported devices you plan to watch Live TV on. Supported devices include Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, LG TV, Mac and PC browsers, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung TV, VIZIO, Xbox, and more. Enter your zip code to find local live TV availability for ABC. Set your alarm for 5:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, May 6 and tune in to ABC on coronation day for exclusive coverage.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply.

King Charles III’s Coronation FAQs

When is King Charles III’s coronation?

King Charles’ Coronation date is Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London.

What channel is King Charles III’s coronation on?

Viewers in the United States can watch coverage of the coronation of King Charles III on their local ABC affiliate channel. Good Morning America and ABC News hosts will be broadcasting live from London covering the preparations, processions, and traditions of the royal coronation.

What time is King Charles III’s coronation?

King Charles III’s coronation will begin at 11:00 a.m. GMT in London and is scheduled to go until noon GMT. American viewers will have to wake up early to watch live — ABC’s coverage of the coronation will air from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. EST in the U.S.

Who will be at the coronation?

The guest list of those expected to attend include: the royal family, Camilla’s family, the prime minister, representatives of the Houses of Parliament, and heads of state. First lady of the U.S., Jill Biden, is also expected to attend.

Will Harry and Meghan be at the coronation?

While Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will be attending his father’s coronation, it is believed that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will stay behind in the States.

Visit ABC’s official news page for the coronation week schedule and broadcast information.