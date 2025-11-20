There’s no place like New York City to celebrate the holidays, and there’s nothing more iconic to kick off the season than the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Lift your spirits as high as the iconic character balloons above Central Park West, dance along with the Radio City Rockettes, and watch new themed floats cruise along 34th Street in the 99th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Don’t miss a second of holiday cheer this year. Here’s how to get started with Hulu + Live TV and stream your favorite live holiday specials without cable.

Watch: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

How to Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Live

Wondering where to watch this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? Catch all of the floats and street performances in real time with a Hulu + Live TV subscription. In addition to Hulu’s entire streaming library, Hulu + Live TV subscribers gain access to 95+ network and local channels, including NBC.*

Here’s how to get started with Hulu + Live TV in four easy steps:

Sign up or log in with your Hulu credentials if you’re already subscribed (current Hulu subscribers can switch to Live TV in the Account menu). Set up any Live TV supported devices such as Android, Apple, Chromecast, Fire TV, LG TV, Mac and PC browsers, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung TV, VIZIO, Xbox, and more. Tune to NBC on Thanksgiving morning and bring the holiday magic of New York City to your living room.



*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.



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Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade FAQs

What Channel Is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade On?

The 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be airing live on NBC.*

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

What Time Is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025?

Parade coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Who’s Performing at the Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2025?

The 2025 Macy’s Parade is set with a lineup that delivers music, nostalgia, and plenty of feel-good moments — all before the turkey’s even in the oven. This year, get excited for live performances from popular recording artists like Colbie Caillat, Jewel, Ciara, and more.

What Are the New Balloons This Year?

New parade balloons for the 2025 parade include the redesigned Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story * (1995) and PAC-MAN, with returning favorites Bluey ,* Minnie Mouse, Spider-Man, Diary of a Wimpy Kid * (2010), and Goku from the anime series Dragon Ball Super .

And, of course, SANTA!

Visit the official Macy’s website for more information about the full 2025 Thanksgiving Day Parade lineup.

*Toy Story, Bluey, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

When Was the First Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The very first Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City happened on Thursday, November 27, 1924, though the parade did not happen in 1942, 1943, and 1944 due to World War II.